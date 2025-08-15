Finalists revealed for SA’s first Women of Impact awards

Release date: 15/08/25

South Australia’s most inspiring changemakers have been named as finalists in the inaugural South Australian Women of Impact Awards, with more than 100 nominations received across four key categories.

Facilitated by the Office for Women, the awards were launched on International Women’s Day on March 8 this year as part of SA’s first Women’s Week.

The finalists, announced today, highlight the depth and diversity of talent, leadership and advocacy across South Australia, from science and technology to Aboriginal leadership in a range of fields, inclusive policy, climate and tackling domestic, family and sexual violence.

The South Australian Women of Impact Awards celebrate contributions across four categories:

Impact in Industry

Impact in the Community

Aboriginal Impact Award

Ending Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Impact Award

Finalists were selected for their innovation, dedication and tireless efforts in improving lives, creating safer and more inclusive communities, and breaking new ground in their respective fields.

Winners in each category will be announced at a special ceremony at Government House in September. The awards also honour the memory and legacy of Denise Hatzi, a trailblazing civil engineer, and Dr Christine Davis, a visionary LGBTQI+ advocate and researcher, through special mentions.

The South Australian Women of Impact Awards shine a light on the women making a real difference - those who are changing systems, opening doors, and leading with compassion and courage.

All of these outstanding women finalists are mentors, advocates, leaders, and role models. They represent the very best of our state and inspire us all to do more and to support and empower one another to create lasting change.

I am grateful to them for their extraordinary efforts and I look forward to celebrating their incredible achievements at the awards ceremony in September.

Impact in Industry

Ann Buesnel - Dr Ilaria Pagani - Jo Stewart-Rattray - Dr Mary Retallack - Helen Whait

Impact in the Community

Tiahni Adamson - Yvette Eglinton - Eleonora Finoia - Stacey Gray - Natalie Wade

Aboriginal Impact

Tiahni Adamson - Katie Coulthard - Sarah Decrea - Debra Moyle - Jade Wilson

Impact on Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence

Dr Kristina Birchmore - Amanda Brownlie - Stacey Nelan- Tania Sansbury - Kellie Watkins