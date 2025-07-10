Green Globe Awards Inaugural Certifications to Lifestyle Retreats Properties in Indonesia and Cambodia

The Menjangan - West Bali National Park

Green Globe has awarded inaugural certifications to seven Lifestyle Retreats properties in Indonesia and Cambodia.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded inaugural certifications to seven Lifestyle Retreats properties in Indonesia and Cambodia.The Lifestyle Retreats portfolio includes The Balé – Nusa Dua,The Menjangan – West Bali National Park, IZE – Seminyak, IZE – Canggu, The Santai – Umalas, The Samata – Sanur, and The Balé – Phnom Penh.Jose Luis Calle, Founder and Managing Director said, “At Lifestyle Retreats, responsibility is at the heart of everything we do, shaping the way we approach hospitality and sustainability. We are excited and grateful to announce that all seven of our operating hotels and resorts have officially earned Green Globe certification, a globally recognised standard for responsible tourism.”Attaining Green Globe certification has been guided by two decades of passion and persistence culminating in a comprehensive sustainability strategy that is integrated throughout different areas of management and operations at all properties.“Achieving this milestone was arduous and rewarding. The Green Globe certification process requires hotels to meet stringent sustainability criteria across more than 40 areas, including legal compliance, energy efficiency, waste management, biodiversity conservation, and fair labour practices. Our teams have worked tirelessly to implement optimal and practical solutions, overcoming time, resource, and logistical limitations, among other challenges,” added Jose Luis.Sustainability at the Core of Hotels & ResortsEach property embraces sustainability initiatives in their own unique way, reflecting the individuality of the hotels and resorts and their specific destinations.The Balé - Nusa DuaThe Balé Nusa Dua is a serene, luxurious couple’s retreat where guests can truly relax while embracing eco-friendly practices. The resort boasts 26 immaculately designed modernist pavilions, each featuring a tranquil private garden and pool. As part of its commitment to responsible hospitality, the resort supports local producers such as Krakakoa, Muntiguning, and Hundred Seeds by offering minibar items sourced from Bali. This initiative reduces The Balé Nusa Dua’s carbon footprint by minimising the need for long-distance shipping and highlights the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of locally produced goods.The Menjangan – West Bali National ParkThe Menjangan – West Bali National Park is a sanctuary in harmony with nature that supports wildlife conservation efforts. It offers guests a unique opportunity to experience the natural treasures within the West Bali National Park. The resort creatively repurposes used cooking oil packaging into durable recycled bags, reducing plastic waste and supporting the circular economy. This initiative promotes sustainable practices that benefit both nature and the community.IZE – SeminyakIZE Seminyak is a vibrant hotel committed to sustainable practices in a dynamic setting. Stylish, cutting-edge architecture and interiors blend seamlessly with just the right touch of Balinese warmth, creating the perfect urban tropical retreat. A centralized heating and cooling system has been installed at the hotel that is designed to minimise energy consumption. This system optimises temperature control across the property, reducing the need for individual air conditioning units and ensuring efficient energy useIZE – CangguIZE Canggu brings its relaxed vibe to Bali’s trendy Pererenan-Canggu neighbourhood, a haven for digital nomads. The hotel’s tropical design features traditional alang-alang roofs and a breathtaking emerald backdrop of village rice fields. Cultural appreciation is also at the heart of hospitality at IZE Canggu. The hotel’s Full Moon Dinner experience not only celebrates Indonesian cuisine but also promotes cultural heritage by featuring traditional cooking techniques and locally sourced ingredients.The Santai – UmalasThe Santai is an exclusive retreat with a strong commitment to responsible tourism. It features beautifully designed luxury villas, each with a refreshing private pool. This collection of villas is nestled in the tranquil surroundings of Umalas, one of Bali’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. The Santai – Umalas believes that sustainability and comfort can go hand in hand. The hotel prioritises biodegradable amenities, offering wheat-based bathroom products that are gentle on the environment while maintaining luxurious quality.The Samata – SanurThe Samata is a wellness resort that seamlessly blends health, sustainability, and luxury. As part of its eco-friendly initiatives, the resort recycles plastic bottles and uses them to create simple vertical gardens that hang on walls. This small yet impactful effort helps promote sustainability while enhancing the resort's natural ambience.The Balé – Phnom PenhThe Balé Phnom Penh in Cambodia is a riverside retreat that preserves Khmer heritage while leading sustainable innovation. Surrounding the property are lemongrass plants, spider lilies, fragrant frangipani trees, and vibrant Lee Kuan Yew plants, showcasing the best of modern Asian architecture and design. The resort stands on the banks of the majestic Mekong River, offering breathtaking views of its shimmering waters. In line with its commitment to sustainability, the resort practices in-house leaf mold composting, transforming organic waste into nutrient-rich material that improves soil structure and water retention to support the lush gardens and sustainable landscaping.Beyond Certification: A Continuous CommitmentGreen Globe certification marks the beginning of a new phase in Lifestyle Retreats ongoing sustainability journey. A common goal shared among all properties is to continuously enhance green practices that will have a positive and lasting impact while developing upcoming resorts in Indonesia and abroad with Green Globe sustainability standards in mind.Future goals include:• Enhancing energy efficiency by exploring renewable energy investments and integrating cutting-edge saving technologies into resort operations.• Reducing waste through focused recycling and upcycling initiatives, and advancing toward a zero-waste future.• Empowering local communities by supporting and partnering with like-minded local entrepreneurs that will inspire young generations of hoteliers to embrace responsible hospitality and preserve cultural heritage.• Offering immersive eco-experiences that invite guests to engage in responsible travel from participating in conservation programs to enjoying sustainable dining options and,• Ensuring transparency in data tracking, monitoring, analysis and reporting to align actions with values and provide clear, measurable progress toward sustainable management and operations.ContactAmy Nhung NguyenSustainability ManagerLifestyle Retreats Pte LtdBlock 7, Kallang Place # 07 - 01/02Kallang Basin Ind. Est.Singapore 339153E: amy@lifestyleretreats.comW: www.lifestyleretreats.com

