MPD Searching for Suspect in Fatal Shooting of 3-year-old Girl

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified a suspect in the fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect has been increased thanks to contributions from our partners at the FBI Washington Field Office and U.S. Marshals Service.

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, at approximately 3:03 a.m., First District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Southeast. Officers located a 3-year-old girl suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the girl to an area hospital, where she received treatment for critical injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at least one suspect began discharging a firearm in the block, striking a parked vehicle where the girl was seated alongside family members.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, the victim succumbed to her injuries. The victim has been identified as 3-year-old Honesty Cheadle, of Southeast, DC.

Detectives from MPD’s Major Case squad are leading this case and have identified a suspect in the offense. 24-year-old Charles Rucker of Southeast, DC, is wanted pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for First Degree Murder while Armed. Two pictures of Rucker are included below:

Anyone who has knowledge of Rucker’s location should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department, an additional $15,000 has been offered by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and $10,000 by the U.S. Marshals Service, bringing the total possible reward amount up to $50,000.

CCN: 25100901