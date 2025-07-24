Man Arrested for First- and Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announce a man has been arrested for First- and Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in Northwest.
On Monday, July 14, 2025, between 11:11 a.m. and 5:31 p.m., in the 4000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, the suspect engaged in an unwanted sexual act with a juvenile female and engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a juvenile male. The suspect is more than four years older than both victims.
On Thursday, July 17, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 42-year-old Thomas Mahoney, of Northwest, DC, was charged with First-Degree Child Sexual Abuse and Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse.
Anyone who has had contact with Mr. Mahoney and believes they are a victim, is encouraged to call 202-727-9099.
CCN: 25106354
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.