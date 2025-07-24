Man Arrested for First- and Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announce a man has been arrested for First- and Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, July 14, 2025, between 11:11 a.m. and 5:31 p.m., in the 4000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, the suspect engaged in an unwanted sexual act with a juvenile female and engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a juvenile male. The suspect is more than four years older than both victims.

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 42-year-old Thomas Mahoney, of Northwest, DC, was charged with First-Degree Child Sexual Abuse and Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse.

Anyone who has had contact with Mr. Mahoney and believes they are a victim, is encouraged to call 202-727-9099.

CCN: 25106354

