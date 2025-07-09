Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man in May Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man in a road rage shooting that occurred last May in Northeast.

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at approximately 8:55 a.m., the suspect and the victim were driving in their vehicles at the intersection of Eastern and Division Avenues, Northeast. The suspect attempted to cut in front of the victim from a turning lane to proceed straight through the intersection. The victim did not allow the suspect to cut in front of them. The suspect followed the victim to the intersection of 58th and Foote Streets, Northeast and shot at the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was damaged by gunfire. The victim was not injured.

On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, 47-year-old Marcus Reavenell of Southeast D.C., was located and arrested in Maryland pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant. The suspect waived extradition and was transported to the Sixth District where he was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

