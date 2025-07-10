Justice Department Challenges Unconstitutional California Laws Driving Up National Egg Prices

WASHINGTON - Today, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the State of California, Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and other state officials over California laws that impose burdensome red tape on the production of eggs and poultry products nationally in violation of the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The laws and regulations challenged by the complaint impose costly requirements on farmers that have the effect of raising egg prices for American consumers by prohibiting farmers across the country from using commonly accepted agricultural methods that helped keep eggs affordable. These laws stand opposed to the Egg Products inspection Act, which sets standards to ensure eggs and egg products are properly labeled and packaged and preempts state laws that impose additional regulatory hurdles.

“Americans across the country have suffered the consequences of liberal policies causing massive inflation for everyday items like eggs,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we will use the full extent of federal law to ensure that American families are free from oppressive regulatory burdens and restore American prosperity.”

“Bureaucratic red tape and unnecessary regulations implemented by the State of California have made the cost of everyday goods, like eggs, less affordable for Americans," said Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate. "This Department of Justice will work to free consumers from this regulatory burden and bring economic prosperity to families.”

On his first day in office, President Trump directed federal agencies to work to end the “crushing regulatory burden” Americans were experience with the riding costs of every day items. This lawsuit is the latest of Department of Justice actions seeking to protect American consumers from predatory commercial practices and regulatory burdens.