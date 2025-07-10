Faex Health Unveils AI Powered Fiber and Supplement Detection for Smarter Gut Health Insights

Faex Health, the AI platform transforming gut health with smartphone stool imaging, launched a new feature that automatically detects the impact of fiber intake

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faex Health , the AI powered platform transforming gut health with smartphone stool imaging, has launched a new feature that automatically detects the impact of fiber intake and gut health supplements in real time.Using its proprietary image recognition engine, Faex Health can now analyze stool photos to assess fiber digestion and identify visual markers of common supplements like probiotics and prebiotics. This innovation removes the need for lab tests or tedious food logging, giving users clear, personalized feedback on how their nutrition choices support digestive health.“Our mission is to make gut health both understandable and actionable,” said Landon Nattrass, CEO of Faex Health. “These new capabilities mean we can tell you if your fiber intake is actually working for you or if a supplement is showing measurable effects. It is about making gut optimization simple, private, and continuous.”Through the Faex Health mobile app, users receive a daily gut health score, trend analysis, and tailored recommendations such as adjusting soluble fiber intake or supplement dosage based entirely on their own non-invasive, camera-based stool data.“With over 70 percent of the immune system tied to gut health, it is essential to know how daily choices affect our microbiome,” said Ryan Ninness, CTO and co-founder. “Our AI processes more than 250 data points per session, delivering increasingly personalized insights the more you use it.”About Faex HealthFaex Health is a HIPAA compliant digital health platform that uses AI and smartphone cameras to analyze stool images, enabling real time gut health tracking. The app helps users understand their digestive health, monitor the impact of diet and lifestyle changes, and get early alerts for potential concerns. Faex’s mission is to make gut health accessible, non-invasive, and personalized one image at a time.Learn more at www.faexhealth.com Media Contact:Landon Nattrasspress@faexhealth.com

