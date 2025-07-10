Secretary of State Mark Hammond Encourages Wise Charitable Giving Following Texas Flooding Disaster

(COLUMBIA) – Today, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond urged donors to give wisely to charitable causes following last weekend’s flooding disaster in Kerr County, Texas.

“The families devastated by the flash floods in the Texas Hill Country need our help,” said Secretary Hammond. “Unfortunately, there are already reports of scammers taking advantage of this heartbreaking disaster. I encourage all donors to remain vigilant so that their contribution goes where it is intended and has the greatest impact.”

Earlier this week, a Kerr County, Texas fire department assisting with the flood recovery efforts reported that its Venmo account had been impersonated by scammers, which led to the temporary suspension of its legitimate account. “Following natural disasters, criminals act quickly to exploit the generosity of others,” said Secretary Hammond. “Donors must always do their research, especially in times of crisis when emotions run high.”

Secretary Hammond encourages potential donors to follow these guidelines when contributing to charities that claim to assist disaster-impacted communities:

Consider limiting your contributions to charities that have a strong record of providing aid during natural disasters. Donors should restrict their donations to charities with a history of transparency, accountability, and the infrastructure to deliver resources to affected areas. “Scammers use natural disasters to prey on the empathy and goodwill of others,” said Secretary Hammond. “Donors should also use caution before donating to new or unfamiliar charities that may lack the experience and resources to get aid to where it’s needed.”

Verify the name, purpose, and location of any organization soliciting your donation, and confirm that it is authorized to solicit in South Carolina. Be wary of solicitations that do not say the name of the charity receiving the donation. For example, if a solicitor asks for money to “help Texas flood victims,” be sure to ask exactly which charitable organization will be getting the donation, and how it will be used to help flood victims. Donors can research registered charities in South Carolina by using the Charity Search feature on the Secretary of State’s website at sos.sc.gov, or by downloading the free Give Smart SC app. The Give Smart SC app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

These tools allow donors to see if a charity is registered to solicit in South Carolina and to review its financial information, including the organization’s most recently filed financial report. If solicited by a paid fundraiser, always ask how much of your donation will go to the charitable organization. Professional solicitors are required by law to disclose that they are being paid to solicit, what organization they are soliciting for, and, if asked, how much they are being paid for their services.

Do not donate under pressure. Legitimate charities welcome the opportunity for you to ask questions about their program services and how they will use your contribution. If a solicitor does not provide details about the charity or its programs, or insists that you donate immediately, consider this to be a major red flag.

Protect yourself from identity theft. Scammers often exploit crises as an opportunity to steal both your money and your identity. Never share your Social Security number in response to a donation request, and only use your credit card to donate to reputable organizations. To learn more about identity theft, or to report an incident involving identity theft, please visit the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs website at consumer.sc.gov.

Contact the Secretary of State’s Office if you have any questions or concerns about a charity. If you have a question about a charitable organization, you can always reach out to the Secretary of State’s Division of Public Charities at charities@sos.sc.gov or 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484). If you would like to submit a complaint about a charity, professional fundraiser, or raffle, you can file a confidential complaint through the Give Smart SC App, or use the Online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form at sos.sc.gov.

“This past weekend’s flooding devastation is heartbreaking, and my prayers are with the victims and their families,” said Secretary Hammond. “If you plan to donate to help the affected communities, please remember to give from the heart, but give smart.”

