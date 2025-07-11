Secretary of State Mark Hammond Announces 2025 Notary Public Seminars

(Columbia, SC) — Today, Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced that his office will be offering free, in-person notary public seminars in Lexington, Spartanburg, Florence, and Charleston counties in August and September.

These seminars will provide comprehensive information for South Carolina notaries and those interested in becoming a notary, as well as information on electronic notarization.

Each seminar will begin promptly at 6:00 PM and should conclude by 7:30 PM. Doors will open at 5:00 PM. The dates, locations, and registration links for each in-person seminar are as follows:

Lexington County - Monday, August 11, 2025

Midlands Technical College – Airport Campus

Academic Center Auditorium, Room 116

1260 Lexington Drive

West Columbia, SC 29170 REGISTER HERE Florence County – Monday, September 8, 2025

Francis Marion University – Main Campus

McNair Science Building, Chapman Auditorium

4822 E. Palmetto Street

Florence, SC 29506 REGISTER HERE Spartanburg County – Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Spartanburg County Council Chambers

366 N. Church Street

Spartanburg, SC 29303 REGISTER HERE Charleston County – Monday, September 15, 2025

Trident Technical College

Building 920, Salon F

7000 Rivers Avenue

North Charleston, SC 29406 REGISTER HERE

Attendees are welcome to register for and attend any notary seminar convenient to them regardless of their county of residence or the location of the seminar. If you are unable to attend a seminar in person, please take advantage of the South Carolina Notary Public Reference Manual and the Notary Webinar found on the Notaries page of the Secretary of State’s website. Please note that notaries are not required to attend an in-person seminar, and that the seminars are intended to provide general information on South Carolina law governing notarization and notaries public.

South Carolina notaries are public officials who serve as impartial witnesses and protect against fraud. Once commissioned, it is the responsibility of the notary to maintain the level of training necessary to perform the duties of the position as required by law. The full text of South Carolina’s notary public law can be found on the State House Website. The South Carolina Electronic Notary Public Actis available online as well.

For additional information, please visit the Secretary of State’s website or contact the Notaries Division at notary@sos.sc.gov.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon A. Wiley, General Counsel & Public Information Director

Office Phone: (803) 734-2170 ● Email: swiley@sos.sc.gov