Wild Things Freedom Center Enjoined from Charitable Solicitation in South Carolina

(COLUMBIA)—Today, Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced that the charity Wild Things Freedom Center, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center located in Georgetown, South Carolina, has been enjoined from soliciting charitable contributions and conducting nonprofit raffles in the State of South Carolina. The ruling, issued by the South Carolina Administrative Law Court on May 6, 2025, prohibits the organization from engaging in any further solicitation or raffle activity within the state.

“Since 2021, Wild Things Freedom Center has repeatedly run afoul of South Carolina’s charitable solicitation laws by failing to properly register as a charity and to file the required financial reports showing how donor funds are used,” said Secretary Hammond. “After multiple attempts to notify the organization of these violations, our office was left with no choice but to seek injunctive relief.”

The Secretary of State’s Office initially obtained an injunction against Wild Things Freedom Center on February 22, 2024. However, the organization continued to solicit donations and hold unauthorized raffles, in direct violation of that order. As a result, the Administrative Law Court held the organization in contempt on November 4, 2024. The May 6, 2025 order represents a renewed and expanded injunction, issued in response to the continued violations of the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act and South Carolina law governing nonprofit raffles for charitable purposes.

Under this latest order, Wild Things Freedom Center must immediately cease all fundraising and raffle activity and submit all outstanding financial filings to the Secretary of State’s Office within 30 days. To date, the organization has been ordered to pay $10,000 in administrative fines under the three court orders.

“It is unfortunate that our office has had to take legal action in order to bring this charity into compliance and protect donors,” said Secretary Hammond. “South Carolinians are incredibly generous, and donors deserve to know that their contributions are going to legitimate, transparent causes. Wild Things Freedom Center has continued to raise money and conduct raffles without ever filing a single financial report to show where those donations are going.”

Secretary Hammond urges all donors to do their research before contributing to any charitable organization. Donors can download the free Give Smart SC app to look up a charity’s registration status and review its most recent annual financial report. In addition, donors can use the app to file a confidential complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office. The Give Smart SC app is available through the App Store and Google Play. Donors can also visit the Secretary of State’s website to search for charities, professional fundraisers, and raffles operating in South Carolina.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon A. Wiley, General Counsel & Public Information Director

Office Phone: (803) 734-2170 ● Email: swiley@sos.sc.gov