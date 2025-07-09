MPU Delegation Visits Lingnan University to Boost Academic Collaboration

MACAU, July 9 - To strengthen higher education development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Marcus Im , Rector of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), led a delegation to Lingnan University in Hong Kong. They were warmly welcomed by S. Joe QIN, President of LingnanUniversity. The meeting focused on exchanging ideas on talent cultivation and research innovation, with a shared goal of deepening academic collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence. The atmosphere was pleasant and fruitful.

During the discussion, Marcus Im highlighted the longstanding relationship between MPU and Lingnan University, both of which are founding members of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area University Alliance. He emphasised that their friendly cooperation, and mutual focus on innovation in artificial intelligence, are crucial for accelerating collaborative efforts that contribute to the academic development of the Greater Bay Area. S. Joe Qin expressed enthusiasm for MPU delegation's visit and engaged in in-depth discussions on talent cultivation, research innovation, and academic exchange. He looks forward to collaborating on the industry-academia-research initiatives in the artificial intelligence sector.

Delegation from Lingnan University also included: Sam Kwong Tak Wu, Associate Vice-President (Strategic Research); Zhou Mengya, Senior Administrative Officer of the Office of National Engagement, among others. MPU delegation also included Lam Chan Tong, Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences, and Christy Cheong, Head of Academic Affairs Department.