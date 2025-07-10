NEBRASKA, July 10 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Breakout Sessions, Speakers Finalized for 2025 Governor’s Summit in Kearney

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen invites Nebraskans to register for the 2025 Governor’s Summit: Growing Nebraska, held August 13-14 in Kearney. Breakout session topics and speakers are now finalized for Thursday, Aug. 14 — the main day of the event. Breakout session information is listed on the Governor’s Summit agenda at govsummit.nebraska.gov/agenda.

This year, the Governor’s Summit will feature three breakout tracks: (1) Workforce, (2) Manufacturing, and (3) the Bioeconomy. Gov. Pillen will host a roundtable for manufacturers during the 9:00 a.m. breakout session. The Governor will also lead a panel of state leaders over the lunch hour. The panel will highlight process improvements in state government that are translating into savings for Nebraskans.

The 2025 Governor’s Summit kicks off on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 13 with an update on the 6 Regions, One Nebraska initiative. The Governor’s Office, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, and Nebraska Department of Economic Development co-launched the initiative in 2024 to encourage cooperation, rather than competition, among neighboring communities. Over the past 12+ months, each region has undertaken initial projects, supported by state funding, to tackle issues like housing, workforce, and childcare shortages.

On Wednesday evening, the Nebraska Diplomats will host their annual awards banquet at the Governor’s Summit. Gov. Pillen will provide remarks and present awards to individuals, businesses, and communities who have made significant contributions to the state’s growth.

Husker football coach Matt Rhule will headline Thursday morning’s plenary session of the Governor’s Summit. Participants will then attend breakout sessions, both before and after lunch, on various topics related to workforce development, manufacturing, and the bioeconomy.

This year’s Governor’s Summit will coincide with the first-ever Youth Summit for high school students and recent graduates. The Youth Summit is designed to connect students with rewarding career opportunities in Nebraska. Attendees will meet one-on-one with colleges and employers, gaining privileged access to internships, scholarships, and jobs available within the state.

For the Governor’s Summit agenda and registration information, go to govsummit.nebraska.gov.

More information about the Youth Summit is available at govsummit.nebraska.gov/youth.