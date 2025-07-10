John Gilstrap, New York Times Best-Selling Author, Takes Readers for a Wild Ride in 'Bat Out of Hell' Out July 15, 2025

John Gilstrap

John Gilstrap Delivers Like Never Before : High‑Octane Suspense, Twisted Plots & Electrifying Thrills.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed thriller author John Gilstrap revs up the tension in “All Revved Up with No Place to Go,” his contribution to Bat Out of Hell: An Anthology of New Mystery Short Stories. This high‑octane fourth installment in the Music and Murder Mystery series from Blackstone Publishing launches July 15, 2025, in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats.

To pre‑order a copy of Gilstrap’s electrifying tale, Bat Out of Hell, click here: https://bit.ly/3TsuagF

Hot on the heels of his acclaimed new novel Burned Bridges, Gilstrap brings the same electrifying pace and rich character work to this star‑studded anthology.

“It’s an honor to be included alongside talents like Andrew Child, Heather Graham, and the rest of this powerhouse lineup,” says Gilstrap. “Bat Out of Hell gives readers a chance to experience a different side of my writing. All Revved Up with No Place to Go takes an unexpected turn, but it still delivers the intensity and suspense my readers expect, complete with a twist they won’t see coming.”

Inspired by Meat Loaf’s iconic debut rock album, Bat Out of Hell brings together today’s most celebrated mystery and thriller writers. Edited by Don Bruns, the anthology includes brand-new works from Andrew Child, Rick Bleiweiss, Charles Todd, Heather Graham, and others. Highlights include a never‑before‑released Jack Reacher story by Andrew Child and a Pignon Scorbion prequel by Rick Bleiweiss.

“This is the darkest story I’ve ever written,” Gilstrap reveals. “Contributing to Bat Out of Hell was both exhilarating and great fun. The musical inspiration let me push every boundary, and I did.”

Gilstrap’s piece stands out for its haunting tone and psychological depth, showcasing a new facet of the author best known for his adrenaline‑fueled Jonathan Grave series. Fans of Gilstrap and readers of edgy mystery fiction will find “All Revved Up with No Place to Go” a compelling departure and a standout in this star‑studded collection.

“Whether you’ve been following the Music and Murder Mystery series from the start or you’re just jumping in, Bat Out of Hell delivers an unforgettable ride, full of danger, darkness, and rock‑and‑roll‑fueled suspense,” adds Gilstrap.

About John Gilstrap

John Gilstrap is the New York Times bestselling author of the Jonathan Grave thriller series and numerous standalone novels. A master of action and tension, he crafts fast‑paced stories populated by deeply human characters. His work has earned critical acclaim and a devoted international following.

Website: https://www.johngilstrap.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/johngilstrap/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johngilstrapauthor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.