Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Announces the Animated Series of John Carter, Warlord of Mars

John Carter, Warlord of Mars

TARZANA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., representing the estate of the iconic author behind Tarzanand John Carter of Mars, is developing an animated series based on the John Carter of Mars novels.Michael Kogge, who is writing and directing John Carter of Mars: The Audio Series and whose other credits include projects for Lucasfilm (Star Wars), Disney Interactive, Playtone, and Warner Bros., has been tapped to develop the series. Jim Sullos and Wolf Larson will oversee for Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.Edgar Rice Burroughs originated the story of John Carter of Mars in his first novel, A Princess of Mars, over 100 years ago. In 1936, legendary animator Bob Clampett (Looney Tunes) and Burroughs’s son, John Coleman Burroughs, created a test reel to pitch a series of nine-minute animated John Carter shorts to MGM that never came to fruition. This series would be the first time John Carter of Mars has been fully realized in animation.“In this era of incredible animation, with shows like Castlevania, Blood of Zeus, and Twilight of the Gods pushing the genre of fantasy action-adventure to new heights, there couldn’t be a better time for the Martian saga of John Carter and Princess Dejah Thoris to be told through bold, ground-breaking animation,” Kogge said.“We’re thrilled to endorse Michael Kogge’s inspired vision for our John Carter animated series, driven by his exceptional direction of John Carter: The Audio Series,” said Wolf Larson, head of the entertainment division of Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. “Edgar Rice Burroughs’ eleven John Carter novels, combined with the countless comics and authorized stories by other authors, offer a vast tapestry that has inspired cinematic giants like George Lucas and James Cameron. With animation’s soaring popularity, we’re ready to unleash the boundless wonders of Mars in a thrilling epic that will enthrall both loyal fans and new explorers alike.”“The explosive rise of action-adventure animation has captivated audiences around the world, making it the perfect moment to launch our John Carter animated series. This marks a new era in storytelling for the Edgar Rice Burroughs universe and we’re excited that Michael Kogge will help bring Mars to life,” added Jim Sullos, President of ERB, Inc.More will be revealed at 2025's San Diego Comic Con during the Edgar Rice Burroughs panel on Friday, July 25th, 2025 at 4pm in room 32AB at the San Diego Convention Center.About Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.From its headquarters in Tarzana, California, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., administers the intellectual property of American author Edgar Rice Burroughs (1875–1950), one of the twentieth century’s most prolific and enduring writers. Mr. Burroughs’ stories have been adapted into 60 films and 250 television episodes, and are featured in comic books, video games, apparel, and other merchandise. Through worldwide ownership of copyrights and trademarks, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., oversees authorized adaptations of his literary works in film, television, radio, publishing, theatrical stage productions, licensing, and merchandising. The company is owned by Mr. Burroughs’ heirs and continues to operate from offices the author built in 1927 on the site of his former Tarzana ranch in the San Fernando Valley.About Michael KoggeMichael Kogge is an award-winning writer-producer and #1 best-selling author. He currently is writing and directing the official John Carter of Mars: The Audio Series for Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. and Pocket Universe Productions starring Sean Patrick Flanery (Young Indiana Jones), Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5), Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager), Wasé Chief (Kevin Costner's Horizon), and Ian McDiarmid (Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith). He has written projects for Lucasfilm, Disney Interactive, Playtone, Warner Bros., and Oscar-nominated actors, and has two television series in active development. He penned the young adult novels of the recent Star Wars sequel trilogy, with his novelization of The Last Jedi reaching #1 on the UK book charts. He is represented by WME and Felker Toczek.For more information, contact:James Sullos, President, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., jsullos@erburroughs.comWolf Larson, Vice President, ERB Entertainment, wolflarson@erburroughs.com© Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks Tarzan, John Carter, John Carter of Mars, A Princess of Mars, Warlord of Mars, and Edgar Rice BurroughsOwned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.