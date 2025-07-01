Tarzan® Swings into Audio

Tarzan Audiobooks

All 24 Original Tarzan Volumes Now Available as Audiobooks!

CAROL STREAM, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time ever, the complete adventures of Tarzan, the legendary jungle hero created by Edgar Rice Burroughs, are now available as fully narrated, fully immersive audiobooks . Oasis Audio and Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., are proud to bring this iconic literary legacy to life in a bold new format.Each audiobook in the series features:–The complete text from the Edgar Rice Burroughs Authorized Library edition–Historical and literary insights from renowned Tarzan and ERB scholars–Narration by acclaimed voice actor Ben Dooley, delivering a powerful and engaging performance–Stunning cover art by legendary fantasy artist Joe Jusko, capturing the spirit of the jungle adventure–A bonus PDF featuring the novel’s frontispiece artwork by Joe Jusko and current offerings from ERB, Inc.“It was Edgar Rice Burroughs who sparked my sense of wonder as a young reader, inspiring me to become a lifelong reader,” said Stephen Smith, president of Oasis Family Media. “A half century later, I am so proud to have contributed to his legacy by being the first publisher to release the complete ERB Tarzan canon with the highest quality productions.”The range of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ literary ape-man is much broader and farther reaching than seen in film and television. In Burroughs’ original stories, Tarzan is highly intelligent, fluent in multiple languages, and a morally complex character who initially struggles with his dual heritage—civilized man and jungle-raised warrior. The literary tales explore themes of romantic adventure, nature vs. civilization, identity, and the ills of colonialism, while at the same time sending Tarzan on incredible journeys to fantastical realms, lost civilizations, dinosaur-filled valleys, and even the hollow world at the Earth’s core.“This is more than just a reading—it’s a cinematic audio experience,” said Jim Sullos, President of ERB, Inc. “We’re thrilled that Oasis Audio is honoring Edgar Rice Burroughs’ legacy by making these timeless stories accessible to a new generation of listeners.” The complete library of Tarzan audiobooks is available now from Audible or wherever audiobooks are sold.About Oasis AudioOasis Audio was formed in 1996 as an offshoot of Domain Communications, a radio show syndicator. Boasting a curated collection of over 3,000 audiobooks including over 500 children’s titles. In 2017, Oasis Audio became Oasis Family Media, LLC., as the company ventured into other publishing and entertainment ventures.About Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.From its headquarters in Tarzana, California, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., administers the intellectual property of American author Edgar Rice Burroughs (1875–1950), one of the twentieth century’s most prolific and enduring writers. Mr. Burroughs’ 80+ novels and 40+ short stories have been adapted into 60 films and 250 television episodes, and are featured in comic books, video games, apparel, and other merchandise. Through worldwide ownership of copyrights and trademarks, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., oversees authorized adaptations of his literary works in film, television, radio, publishing, theatrical stage productions, licensing, and merchandising. The company, which licenses the copyrights and trademarks of Mr. Burroughs’ fictional heroes, including Tarzan of the Apes, John Carter of Mars, Carson of Venus, and many more, is owned by his heirs and operates from offices the author built in 1927 on the site of his former Tarzana ranch in the San Fernando Valley.For more information, please contact:Steve Smith, President, Oasis Audio, ssmith@oasisaudio.comChristopher Paul Carey, VP of Publishing, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., cpcarey@erburroughs.com© Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks Tarzan, Tarzan of the Apes, Lord Greystoke™, John Carter, John Carter of Mars, At the Earth's Core™, Carson of Venus, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Edgar Rice Burroughs Authorized Library™, and Master of Adventure™ Owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

