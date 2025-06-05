Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. and Rollman Entertainment Announce Two Groundbreaking Anime Series Featuring Tarzan and Korak

TARZANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., representing the estate of the iconic author behind Tarzanand John Carter of Mars, has partnered with Los Angeles-based Rollman Entertainment to develop the first-ever anime television series featuring Tarzan and Korak the Killer™ (the son of Tarzan and Jane).In Tarzanime: Between Two Worlds, Tarzan is reimagined as a young warrior raised on an exotic planet by psychic aliens. Torn between his adoptive family and his human heritage, he leads a resistance against an invasive human force. Meanwhile, Korak the Killer: Legacy of the Wild offers a gritty, visually striking take on Tarzan’s son, exploring identity, survival, and the clash of humanity and nature in a bold anime format.The initiative comes from Eric Rollman, Emmy-winning producer and head of Rollman Entertainment. With his extensive experience as former President of Marvel Animation/Television and Saban/Fox Family Productions—Rollman helped pioneer Marvel’s anime collaborations with Madhouse (Iron Man, Wolverine) in addition to working on franchises like The Power Rangers, X-Men, Spider-Man, Digimon. More recent projects include Sausage Party (Amazon), Universal Basic Guys (FOX), RAID: Call of the Arbiter, and Skylanders Academy (Netflix).“It’s a timely first for the team at Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., to iterate their proven IP into anime, connecting through a medium which is resonating so well with today’s worldwide audiences.” said Rollman.Wolf Larson, head of the entertainment division of Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., added, “We were thrilled when Eric Rollman came to us with the idea of bringing Tarzan and Korak to anime. He brings experience that aligns well with fans eager for new interpretations of classic heroes through an unexplored territory for us. Anime is growing with unstoppable momentum—and a fusion of our beloved IP told through the eyes of an anime lens is something we fully believe both new and loyal fans will fully embrace.”Tarzan debuted in 1912’s Tarzan of the Apes, raised by apes in the African jungle to become a primal yet noble legend, later uniting with Jane Porter. Korak, introduced in 1915’s The Son of Tarzan, is their son, Jack Clayton, who carves his own fierce path as Korak the Killer. Both have thrived across novels, comics, films, and TV for over a century.About Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.From its headquarters in Tarzana, California, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., administers the intellectual property of American author Edgar Rice Burroughs (1875–1950), one of the twentieth century’s most prolific and enduring writers. Mr. Burroughs’ stories have been adapted into 60 films and 250 television episodes, and are featured in comic books, video games, apparel, and other merchandise. Through worldwide ownership of copyrights and trademarks, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., oversees authorized adaptations of his literary works in film, television, radio, publishing, theatrical stage productions, licensing, and merchandising. The company is owned by Mr. Burroughs’ heirs and continues to operate from offices the author built in 1927 on the site of his former Tarzana ranch in the San Fernando Valley.About Rollman EntertainmentRollman Entertainment is led by former Saban and Marvel President, Eric Rollman who has a proven track record working with well-known brands seeking to navigate and further connect to global audiences through high quality animated and live-action content. Rollman’s clients include Activision, Sony Pictures Television, SeaWorld, The NFL, Crayola, Nexon, Plarium, and Mattel.For more information, contact:Eric Rollman, Rollman Entertainment, Inc., Eric@RollmanEnt.comJames Sullos, President, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., jsullos@erburroughs.comWolf Larson, Vice President, ERB Entertainment, wolflarson@erburroughs.com© Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks Tarzan, Tarzan of the Apes, Tarzan and Jane, Tarzanime™, Korak™, Korak the Killer™, Jane Porter, John Carter, John Carter of Mars, and Edgar Rice BurroughsOwned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Used by Permission.

