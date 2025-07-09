Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on July 10, 2025

MARYLAND, September 7 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Economic Development Committee will receive a briefing about Montgomery County’s first quarter 2025 economic indicators

The Economic Development (ECON) Committee will meet on Thursday, July 10 at 9:30 a.m. to receive a briefing from representatives of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) and the Montgomery County Planning Department about Montgomery County’s economic indicators from the first quarter of 2025.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair Natali Fani-González, Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe, Councilmember Evan Glass and Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More detail on the agenda item is provided below.



Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) Quarterly Economic Indicators - Q1 2025

Briefing: The ECON Committee will receive a briefing from representatives of MCEDC and the Planning Department about Montgomery County’s first quarter of 2025 economic indicators. The briefing will include information about the labor force, unemployment rates and employment by major industry sectors. It will also include an overview of real estate and development and venture capital investments. In addition, Planning Department representatives will provide information about land use and the economic characteristics of the County’s manufacturing sector.

