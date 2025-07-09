Final Judgment Ordered in Dunn Nuisance Case

DUNN, N.C.

After prolonged and continuous criminal violations, acts of violence, and community complaints at the Pinewood Apartments, Dunn Police Chief Cary Jackson solicited assistance from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division regarding an investigation into ongoing criminal activity. As a result of this joint law enforcement investigation, a civil nuisance abatement action was filed for the property located at 400 Ponderosa Drive, Dunn, North Carolina, which culminated with the signing of a Nuisance Abatement Consent Judgment and Final Order of Abatement by Superior Court Judge S. Thomas Currin II.

This Judgment concluded the civil nuisance abatement investigation brought by the City of Dunn on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines nuisance activities, which include, in part, crimes involving drug laws, ABC laws, recurring violence, and breaches of the peace. Furthermore, it provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to our law enforcement partners at the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division for their invaluable assistance in this case,” said Dunn Police Chief Cary Jackson. “Their expertise and guidance were instrumental in helping our agency send a clear and powerful message to our community: illegal activity that disrupts the peace and instills fear in our residents will not be tolerated in the City of Dunn.”

The terms of the Consent Judgment placed restrictions on the operation of the property, which included the mandatory hiring of an on-site manager as well as the installation and maintenance of surveillance cameras and appropriate lighting throughout the property. The Judgment also forged an agreement detailing the future intended use of the property, which forbids nuisance related activities and provides civil penalties if such actions occur. Additionally, all trespassers who go upon the property will be arrested and criminally charged.

"Our state’s nuisance abatement statute often provides a means for relief for communities impacted by properties that perpetually attract criminal activity,” said ALE Director Bryan House. “We are proud to partner with the Dunn Police Department as together we have made a permanent and positive impact for the citizens of Dunn.”