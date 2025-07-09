State Supreme Court Adopts Strict Reading of Bail Forfeiture After Detention of Fugitive

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that a provision allowing for the vacatur of forfeiture of bail if a bond company detains a fugitive defendant on foreign soil and prosecutors decline to bring him to the U.S. does not authorize a court to read into the law a rule compelling the agency to make an extradition decision by the deadline for such motions, even if the law for the loss of funds due to indecision.

