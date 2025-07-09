JAMUL CASINO RESORT NOW BOOKING ADVANCE TREATMENTS AT JAMUL SPA

JAMUL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamul Casino Resort is now accepting advance reservations for Jamul Spa treatments, available starting Aug. 11. A sanctuary nestled within the luxurious Resort built to achieve AAA’s Four Diamond designation, the spa offers curated experiences through therapeutic treatments, modern amenities and personalized services, delivered by expert wellness professionals.Services include Swedish-inspired massages designed to reduce stress and improve circulation, along with specialized offerings such as therapeutic cupping massage, Himalayan salt stone massage, restorative CBD massage and prenatal massage. Couples’ packages are also available for booking.Additional treatments for full body experiences include the Hydrating Glow Sugar Polish and the 120-minute Wellness Journey; and facial treatments range from the Sweetwater Signature Facial to the Platinum HydraFacial. The spa also offers nail and hair services including the Sound of Color pedicure which combines traditional beauty services with meditation practices.The spa offers comprehensive hair services through its full-service salon featuring precision cuts, custom color services, highlights, root touch-ups, keratin treatments and deep conditioning therapies. Experienced stylists provide professional hair artistry tailored to individual style and hair health needs.Along with treatments, spa guests receive complimentary access to luxurious amenities including separate men's and women's locker rooms with eucalyptus steam rooms, dry saunas, premium toiletries and private lounges with refreshments. Additional amenities include a hydrotherapy pool for muscle tension relief, an outdoor spa terrace for relaxation in the Southern California sun and private cabanas available for reservation.The spa features a cafe offering wellness smoothies with ingredients like banana, blueberries and plant protein along with specialty coffee drinks and refreshing options including salads, omelets and charcuterie. Libations include mimosas and bloody marys, while desserts include crème brûlée and chocolate covered strawberries, to name a few.The facility is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Aug. 11. Advance reservations are recommended. To learn more about Jamul Spa and to book treatments, please visit JamulCasino.com/spa About Jamul Casino ResortOpened in 2016, the Jamul Casino Resort is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges, and coming Summer 2025, will welcome a brand-new, 200-room luxury hotel tower. The 16-story boutique hotel will soon offer an all-new collection of guest experiences from restaurants, retail space, a rooftop pool and full-service spa and salon. The hotel is being built to achieve AAA’s Four Diamond designation. Jamul Casino Resort supports more than 1,400 permanent jobs throughout the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino Resort, please visit JamulCasino.com.

