MPD Searching for Suspects in H Street Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating three suspects involved in a burglary that occurred in Northeast.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, at approximately 5:10 a.m., three suspects unlawfully entered an establishment located in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspects stole merchandise before fleeing the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25102080

###