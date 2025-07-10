Beckerman Women’s Health Launches Brightening Exosome Add-On to Supercharge Microneedling Results

Dr. Tobie Beckerman

Now at Beckerman Women’s Health: Brightening Exosomes supercharge microneedling—boosting glow, fading spots, and speeding recovery.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beckerman Women’s Health , led by renowned OB/GYN and aesthetic medicine expert Dr. Tobie Beckerman, is excited to unveil a powerful new add-on to its microneedling treatments: Brightening Exosomes. This advanced option is designed to significantly enhance skin rejuvenation by accelerating healing, boosting collagen production, and visibly brightening the skin.Microneedling, a popular treatment for improving skin texture, reducing fine lines, and minimizing scarring, is now more effective than ever with the introduction of Brightening Exosomes. Derived from cutting-edge regenerative science, exosomes deliver potent growth factors and peptides that stimulate collagen, regenerate skin cells, and target pigmentation for a more even complexion.“Our patients are already seeing amplified results,” says Dr. Beckerman. “Brightening Exosomes take microneedling to the next level - speeding up recovery, increasing glow, and fading dark spots in a way that’s both powerful and natural.”This new offering aligns with Beckerman Women’s Health’s mission to provide state-of-the-art, personalized care that helps women feel confident in their skin - at every age and stage of life.Appointments for microneedling with Brightening Exosomes are now available. To schedule a consultation or learn more, individuals can visit www.beckermanwomenshealth.com or call 301-230-1488.About Beckerman Women’s HealthLed by Dr. Tobie Beckerman, Beckerman Women’s Health is a premier OB/GYN and integrative women’s wellness practice located in Rockville, Maryland. The clinic offers advanced gynecologic care alongside evidence-based aesthetic services tailored to meet the unique needs of women through every phase of life.

