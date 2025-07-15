VMG Mechanical Joins Modigent, Accelerating Growth Across Central Florida

In just two years, the Orlando-based firm earned client trust, delivered major projects, and secured its future as part of Modigent’s national platform.

We’ve built something strong and special here. With Modigent behind us, we can scale with the same discipline, values, and commitment to service that got us this far.” — Larry Turnage, President of VMG Mechanical

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VMG Mechanical, a rising force in Florida’s HVAC and plumbing sectors, has officially joined the Modigent family of companies. With a reputation for high-impact execution and people-first leadership, the Orlando-based firm will now gain national support and resources, strengthening its momentum as it continues to serve commercial and institutional clients across the region.“Joining Modigent represents the next level for our people and our partners,” said Larry Turnage, President of VMG Mechanical. “We’ve built something strong and special here. With Modigent behind us, we can scale with the same discipline, values, and commitment to service that got us this far.”VMG Mechanical was founded in 2022 by Victor and Yolanda Galvan, whose early investment established the firm. When Turnage—a 30-year HVAC and plumbing industry veteran—joined in mid-2023, he took the reins of a rising startup and transformed it into a high-performing operation. Alongside his wife, Gina Turnage, the team built the core function of the business, attracting top-tier talent and growing its client base through service, transparency, and grit.In less than two years, VMG Mechanical completed several complex, time-sensitive summer shutdown projects in Central Florida’s K-12 school systems—work that helped position the company for sustained growth. The firm expanded its footprint into industrial, office, and light healthcare sectors, built a growing service division from the ground up, and dramatically increased bid capacity and delivery speed, earning the trust of new clients and the loyalty of key field leaders.Today, VMG Mechanical offers a comprehensive suite of services, including commercial HVAC installation and repair, design-build, plumbing, mechanical piping, maintenance for school campuses, municipal facilities, and mission-critical environments, all with a focus on quality, safety, and 24/7 reliability.“VMG Mechanical’s story is remarkable—and the leadership behind it is even more so,” said Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent. “VMG has a team that leads with heart, hustle, and results. Their culture, values, and client-first mindset align perfectly with Modigent’s mission. We’re proud to welcome them to the family.”The acquisition brings VMG Mechanical new resources, including access to capital, national vendor relationships, expanded employee benefits, and support across HR, IT, estimating, and service logistics.The company plans to continue growing its headcount, investing in its people, and serving Central Florida’s schools, businesses, and communities with even greater capabilities.“We’re not changing who we are,” said Turnage. “We’re just building on a stronger foundation. The people who believed in us early—our clients, our team, our community—can expect more of the same, but better.”For more information, visit www.vmgmechanical.com ###About VMG MechanicalVMG Mechanical, LLC is a Central Florida-based mechanical contracting firm serving the greater Orlando metropolitan area, delivering high-performance HVAC and plumbing solutions across commercial, institutional, and municipal sectors. With capabilities spanning design-build, preconstruction, project management, system replacements, chilled and domestic water systems, and 24/7 service, VMG is backed by a growing team and a commitment to service, safety, and integrity. For more information, visit https://www.vmgmechanical.com About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

