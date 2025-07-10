James Island Public Service District Selects SwellSpace to Centralize Access to South Carolina State Benefits (PEBA)

SwellSpace Logo JIPSD Logo

JAMES ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Island Public Service District (JIPSD), a leading special purpose district serving more than 18,000 residents across James Island, Charleston, and Folly Beach, has selected SwellSpace to centralize and streamline access to South Carolina state benefits for its employees, dependents, and job candidates.“We chose SwellSpace because we needed a centralized solution where employees, their families, and future team members could easily access benefits information, including what’s offered through PEBA,” said Star Ross, Director of Human Resources for JIPSD. “We’re excited that the platform will allow us to present everything in one place, in a way that is clear, simple to navigate, and easy to maintain without depending on IT support.”JIPSD serves a diverse and essential workforce across fire and rescue services, wastewater management, and solid waste operations. To better support this workforce, JIPSD partnered with SwellSpace to create a streamlined, all-in-one platform that’s easy to manage and gives employees, dependents, and job candidates 24/7 access to comprehensive HR and benefits information. The platform will replace fragmented communication methods with a modern and accessible digital experience that reflects JIPSD’s broader commitment to its people.“We’re proud to support JIPSD’s commitment to its people,” said Jessica Brewer, CEO and President of SwellSpace. “Public service professionals deserve clear and reliable access to their benefits and HR resources. JIPSD’s leadership in adopting a more open and accessible communication model sets an example for how districts can better support the teams that serve their communities.”About SwellSpaceSwellSpace is a modern HR and benefits communication platform designed to help employees, dependents, and candidates make informed decisions about their benefits anytime and from anywhere. Founded by benefits industry veterans, SwellSpace gives HR teams full control over communication, allowing them to update and share content without relying on IT or complex systems. SwellSpace is a product of 3Together, a privately held employee benefits innovation lab focused on building long-term solutions for HR and benefits professionals. Learn more at www.swellspace.us About James Island Public Service DistrictThe James Island Public Service District (JIPSD) was established in 1961 as a Special Purpose District to provide wastewater, solid waste, fire protection and rescue services, street lighting, and street name signs on James Island. JIPSD serves residents in the unincorporated areas of James Island, the Town of James Island, and some residents of the Cities of Charleston and Folly Beach. The organization operates under the core values of Safety, Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, Dedication, Excellence, and Service (STRIDES). Learn more at www.jipsd.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.