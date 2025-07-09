St. Johnsbury Barracks, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A4005264
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Joshua Lewis
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/13/2025, 1921 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Corinth General Store, 8392 VT Route 25, E Corinth, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Kevin Magoon
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, NH
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
On June 14th, 2025, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the St. Johnsbury Barracks began an investigation into a report that an individual had acted in a lewd and lascivious manner at the East Corinth General Store ice cream shop . Investigation revealed that the individual in question was Kevin Magoon of Milton, NH. On July 9th, 2025, Magoon was charged with the crime of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct and issued a citation to appear at the Orange County Superior Court at 8:30 AM on August 6th, 2025, to answer to the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. Magoon was released after processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025
COURT: Orange Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Det. Sgt. Joshua Lewis
Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Office: 802-748-3111
