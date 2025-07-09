Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

CASE#: 25A4005264

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Joshua Lewis

 

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 6/13/2025, 1921 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Corinth General Store, 8392 VT Route 25, E Corinth, VT

 

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Kevin Magoon                                               

 

AGE: 66

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, NH

 

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

 

On June 14th, 2025, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the St. Johnsbury Barracks began an investigation into a report that an individual had acted in a lewd and lascivious manner at the East Corinth General Store ice cream shop . Investigation revealed that the individual in question was Kevin Magoon of Milton, NH. On July 9th, 2025, Magoon was charged with the crime of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct and issued a citation to appear at the Orange County Superior Court at 8:30 AM on August 6th, 2025, to answer to the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. Magoon was released after processing.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025

 

COURT: Orange Superior Court Criminal Division

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: yes

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Det. Sgt. Joshua Lewis

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

