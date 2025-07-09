Westminster Barracks - DUI / DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1005030

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pepperman

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: 07/06/2025 @ 1635 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Arden Rd, Dummerston

VIOLATION: DUI / DLS

ACCUSED: Justin Brown

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a request for assistance from Emergency Medical Services. When Troopers arrived, it was determined Justin Brown (38) had operated his motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Further investigation revealed Brown had driven while under the influence of alcohol. Brown was subsequently arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Brown was released with a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/2025 @0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.