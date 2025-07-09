Westminster Barracks - DUI / DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1005030
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pepperman
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: 07/06/2025 @ 1635 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Arden Rd, Dummerston
VIOLATION: DUI / DLS
ACCUSED: Justin Brown
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a request for assistance from Emergency Medical Services. When Troopers arrived, it was determined Justin Brown (38) had operated his motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Further investigation revealed Brown had driven while under the influence of alcohol. Brown was subsequently arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Brown was released with a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/2025 @0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.