SandStone Insurance Partners Welcomes Industry Veteran Rhonda Waskie as Senior Account Executive

Rhonda Waskie SandStone Insurance Partners Logo

The Seasoned Insurance Professional Joins the Company to Strengthen Client Service and Expand Commercial Risk Management Solutions

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SandStone Insurance Partners is proud to announce the addition of industry veteran, Rhonda Waskie, as Senior Account Executive on the Commercial Lines team. Waskie brings more than 40 years of insurance expertise to the firm, including extensive experience in account management, client service, and risk advisory for businesses across multiple industries.Waskie joins SandStone Insurance Partners from USI Insurance Services, where she served as a Senior Account Executive and supported a diverse portfolio of commercial clients. Her in-depth knowledge of coverage structure, new business and renewal strategies, as well as the development of long-term relationship management with both insureds and insurance carrier underwriters, has made her a trusted partner to commercial lines clients seeking strong advisory insurance partnerships.“We are thrilled to welcome Rhonda to the SandStone team,” said Charlie Robinson , President of SandStone Insurance Partners. “Her decades of experience, strong technical background, and dedication to client advocacy align perfectly with our mission. Rhonda enhances the depth of our commercial team and strengthens the service experience we deliver to our clients.”In her new role, Waskie will support commercial accounts across the Southeast, focusing on proactive risk management, coverage strategy, and continuous client engagement.“I am proud to join a firm that sets such a high standard for client service,” said Waskie. “After more than 40 years in the industry, I value working with a team that leads with integrity, collaboration, and a commitment to doing what is best for clients. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the company.”Waskie’s addition supports SandStone’s strategic expansion and ongoing investment in experienced advisory talent across its commercial insurance division.To learn more about SandStone Insurance Partners, visit www.sandstoneins.com

