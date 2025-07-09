Texas Highways magazine celebrates Lone Star State

July 9, 2025

By Staff

AUSTIN — In a sweeping celebration of everything that makes Texas bold, Texas Highways Magazine’s latest issue is helping to encourage tourism and support local economies across the state.

More than just a collection of stunning visuals and captivating stories, The BIG Issue serves as a reflection of what Texans treasure most, and an invitation for both visitors and residents alike to experience the cultural richness of the Lone Star State. The release also marks one year since the magazine’s brand redesign, created to engage the next generation of Texas travelers.

“This issue is both a mirror and a megaphone,” said Andrea Lin, Publisher of Texas Highways. “We’re reflecting what makes Texas extraordinary while inspiring people to get out and experience it for themselves.”

As the only editorial brand solely dedicated to Texas travel, Texas Highways has long played a steady role in supporting local economies and guiding visitor interest.

A recent reader survey revealed that more than 60% of subscribers researched a destination after reading about it in the magazine, and nearly half visited a place directly because of its inclusion in the publication.

“Storytelling like this isn’t just cultural,” Lin said. “It’s economic. It’s one of the most powerful tools we have to support local tourism, and we’re proud to be part of TxDOT’s mission to connect people with Texas. This issue is a celebration, but it’s also a call to explore—and to support the communities that make Texas what it is.”

The latest issue was distributed to subscribers and local news stands in early July.