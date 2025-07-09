This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – July 9, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• RONA takes action for a cancer-free childhood and presents $365,000 to the Fondation Charles-Bruneau• IAPMO’s SCB Earns ISO 45001:2018 Accreditation• Episode 10: AECOM | The Power of Public Speaking & Leadership in the AEC Industry• SunRise Building: Edmonton High-Rise Transformed Through Deep Energy Retrofit• Build Smarter and Future-Proof Your Business• Community-Focused Redevelopment Planned for Toronto’s Jane Finch Mall• SafetyCo Partners Launches SafetyCo North to Serve Northern Ontario Industries• Secure Materials Early to Prevent Project Delays• How High Temperatures Affect Productivity and Worker Health• Digital Solutions: Navigating Renewable Energy Challenges• Protecting Alberta’s Oil & Gas Workforce: Proven Safety Solutions for High-Hazard Environments• Boost Performance with Horizontal Seal Flooring for WALKING FLOORSystems• Tick Removal Kits & Safety for Canadian Outdoor Workers: What You Need to Know• Leveraging an ETL Tool to Centralize & Process Data• Completed Calgary Infrastructure Project Supports Green Line Growth• Mitrex Sets Guinness World Record with Largest Solar Panel Mural in Edmonton• Net Zero Now Unveils Alberta Energy Campus to Power Data Center Growth• 10 Reasons to Exhibit at the Canadian Concrete Expo 2026• Ontario Cracks Down on Illegal Homebuilding with Major FinesStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.