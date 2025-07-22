Vintage Market Days® moves to Market Square in High Point for their Fall Debut

Vintage Market Days® is Bringing the Vintage Experience to You®! The Suites at Market Square at 200 W. Commerce St., in High Point, is known for its rich history, iconic brick design, and its legacy of providing a home for 100’s of home furnishings, lighting, and decor brands. Amanda Benedict. Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® owner is thrilled to be bringing her event to the Suites at Market Square in High Point for its fall debut! The Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® is currently accepting applications to showcase at their new location at the Suites at Market Square on Friday, Aug 22 - Sunday, Aug 24, 2025. The Vintage Market Days®, event delivers a vintage experience and is regarded as one of Country Living's ‘7 Flea Markets and Barn Sales Not To Miss’.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® is Bringing the Vintage Experience to You! With a new location at the Suites at Market Square on Friday, Aug 22 - Sunday, Aug 24, 2025. This exciting move to High Point from their previous location in Greensboro aims to increase audience participation and attract even more attendees from the design and trade community, who are intimately familiar with Market Square.”I am thrilled to be bringing our Vintage Market Daysto the Suites at Market Square for its fall debut! This public three-day event is a unique opportunity for our beloved vendors to display their talents, passions, and creativity in a new venue with a wider audience than ever before.” Amanda Benedict. Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Daysowner shared.The Suites at Market Square is owned and operated by Andmore and is located at 200 W. Commerce St., High Point, NC 27260. Known for its rich history in High Point and for its towering stature, iconic brick design, and its long legacy of providing a home for 100’s of home furnishings, lighting, and decor brands during the bi-annual High Point Market. The legendary Market Square area and the Suites at Market Suite venue present a unique opportunity to bring savvy shoppers to downtown High Point off-market for a fun vintage event like never before."The Suites at Market Square is the beating heart of High Point’s design community. As a dynamic hub that welcomes diverse voices, curated showcases and year-round programming, the Suites embody the spirit of connection and creativity that fuels the interiors industry," said Scott Eckman, ANDMOREPresident. "It’s where emerging talent meets established design, where ideas are exchanged as often as business cards and where the future of home and lifestyle takes shape every season, far beyond Market week.”For High Pointers who are unfamiliar with the Vintage Market Days, this event delivers a vintage experience and is regarded as one of Country Living's ‘7 Flea Markets and Barn Sales Not To Miss’. Creating a vintage-inspired, upscale, indoor/outdoor market that brings the public and sought-after local vendors, makers, and artisans together, to find original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings, and a whole lot more!“Vintage Market Daysvendors are carefully selected to provide our attendees with not only the highest quality of merchandise but a fun assortment of vintage and antique designs, crafted by makers and artisans who complement one another for a one-of-a-kind, Vintage Experience,” Amanda Benedict. Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Daysowner commented.The Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Daysis currently accepting applications from vendors specializing in vintage, antique, re-purposed, and handmade items, as well as vintage-inspired clothing and home decor, prepackaged food vendors, artisan chefs, bakery and pastry makers, and gardeners. Local artists are also invited to showcase their talents and apply to become a vendor, and those who want a creative space to present their original hand-made collections, with an opportunity to participate in one of over 60 vintage market events that happen all across the country. “We look forward to partnering with our vendors to bring the vintage experience to so many attendees across the Piedmont-Triad and beyond!” Amanda shared. “It’s simple and easy to create your FREE vendor profile to get started today!” Admission and Tickets for Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® are provided by Humanitix. Guests can select from a 3-day pass for only $15, which includes early access on Friday and shopping on Saturday/Sunday. A 2-Day Saturday/Sunday Pass is $10. Accompanied children under 12 are free. As an added bonus, once purchased, your ticket is valid for re-entry into the event throughout the entire weekend. Tickets are also available for sale at the entry via Cash and credit cards. Vintage shoppers are encouraged to sign up on Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Daysemail list to stay in the loop for exclusive access to ticket deals and special flash sale discounts as we get closer to the show!Follow on social media to stay connected: @facebook.com/vintagemarketdaysofpiedmonttriad and @instagram.com/vintagemarketdayspiedmonttriad.Event Hours & Admissions start on Friday, August 22, 2025, with an Early Buying Event: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and continues on Saturday, August 23, 2025, General Admission: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and on Sunday, August 24, 2025, General Admission: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at The Suites at Market Square, at 200 W Commerce St High Point, NC 27260.About Vintage Market DaysVintage Market Daysis an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings, and a little more. Vintage Market Daysevents are so much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Daysevent is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues.###

