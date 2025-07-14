Michigan Emerges as a Health Optimization Hub with Surge in Longevity Clinics Offering DEXA, VO2, and Metabolic Testing

A DEXA produces a color coded image of you body composition to let you know where the fat and muscle are located

ROMEO, MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful new movement in preventative trend is taking root across Michigan. Clinics specializing in health optimization and longevity are rapidly opening throughout the state, offering advanced diagnostics including DEXA scans, VO2 Max testing, and Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) assessments. This wave is led by DEXA Plus , a national leader in body composition and diagnostic technology. These clinics are providing Michiganders the tools to take charge of their health, improve physical performance, prevent disease, and extend their healthy years.“Michigan faces some of the highest rates of preventable chronic conditions,” said Tony Orlando, Founder of DEXA Plus and DEXASCAN.COM . “By making clinical-grade diagnostics more accessible, we’re empowering people to get ahead of disease—not just react to it.”Why These Tests Matter for Health, Strength, and LongevityDEXA Scan: The Gold Standard in Preventive Screening for bone health and metabolic disease. DEXA technology is the most accurate way to detect bone loss and screen for osteoporosis. In addition, the DEXA Scan provides valuable insight into metabolic conditions of the body including if there is a presence of visceral fat, the dangerous fat wrapped around internal organs that cannot be seen but is the leading predictor of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.Osteoporosis affects 1 in 2 women and 1 in 4 men over age 50, yet it remains underdiagnosed until a fracture occurs.In Michigan, over 750,000 adults are living with low bone density or osteoporosis. Hip fractures alone result in a 20–30% one-year mortality rate and are a leading cause of loss of independence in older adults.A DEXA scan can detect bone loss years before symptoms occur, giving individuals and physicians time to intervene.“This isn’t just about fat loss or muscle gain,” said Orlando. “A DEXA scan can literally help someone avoid a life-threatening fall by identifying low bone density before it’s too late.”VO2 Max: The Most Powerful Predictor of Cardiovascular LongevityVO2 Max testing measures how efficiently your body uses oxygen—a key metric of cardiovascular fitness and mortality risk.Research has shown that individuals with high VO2 Max scores have significantly lower all-cause mortality, outperforming traditional risk markers like cholesterol or diabetes.In a state where heart disease is the #1 cause of death, optimizing VO2 is essential for long-term health.RMR: Understand Your Metabolism for Smarter Fat LossResting Metabolic Rate (RMR) testing reveals how many calories your body burns at rest.Michigan’s population is aging—by 2030, 1 in 4 residents will be over 60.With nearly 35% of Michigan adults classified as obese, knowing your true RMR can prevent frustrating diet failures and support sustainable weight loss plans.Early identification through DEXA improves outcomes for osteoporosis, sarcopenia (muscle loss), obesity, and metabolic disease.Why Michigan Is Leading the WayMichigan is embracing a new model of healthcare—one that focuses on proactive, personalized, and preventive diagnostics. The growing demand for health optimization reflects a shift in values: from treating disease to preventing it entirely.“We’re not just introducing new clinics—we’re creating a blueprint for healthier communities,” said Orlando. “Whether you’re an athlete, someone recovering from illness, or simply planning to be able to lift your children or grandchildren, this data gives you power.”New Michigan Locations Now on DEXASCAN.COM:Nof1Life – Northville, MIMichigan Center for Regenerative Medicine – Rochester, MIBody Balance--Berkley, MIBody Health & Wellness – Waterford, MIBody Mass Royal Oak – Royal Oak, MIWomen's Excellence Royal Oak – Royal Oak, MIAM Being Total Fitness – Southfield, MIBlue Sky Proventions – Southfield, MIWomen's Excellence – Lake Orion, MIMetatech - Mason, MIGEN Age Center – Ada, MIMichigan Surgery Center-Warren, MITo find these locations and book an appointment visit. DEXASCAN.COM the nation’s leading booking platform for DEXA, VO2, and metabolic testing, connecting individuals to certified diagnostic partners nationwide. The platform makes accessing personalized health data simple, fast, and affordable.

