IMPORTANT NOTICE TO SPRING HILLS HOLDINGS INVESTORS WHO SUFFERED INVESTMENT LOSSES

Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for A Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing A Potential Recovery of Your Losses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes is continuing its investigation into brokerage firms and financial advisors that may have unsuitably recommended investments in Spring Hills Holdings, LLC , a private placement investment, and continues to represent ​​investors who suffered losses. Investors who suffered significant losses as a result of a recommendation to invest in Spring Hills Holdings by their broker/investment advisor should contact the law firm immediately at 888-997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.KlaymanToskes is currently representing numerous investors around the nation in FINRA Arbitration claims, including Case No. 25-01115, on behalf of clients who were unsuitably recommended to invest in Spring Hills Holdings, LLC by their brokerage firms and financial advisors. Spring Hills Holdings, LLC is a Delaware-based private placement that filed a Form D with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2017 to raise up to $100 million from investors for assisted living and home healthcare services.Spring Hills reportedly stopped making distributions to investors in December 2021 due to financial problems. KlaymanToskes’ investigation has led the firm to believe that Spring Hills Holdings is a high-risk private placement that has been associated with significant risk and liquidity issues, yet was reportedly still sold by numerous brokerage firms, including:- Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.- Cabot Lodge Securities, LLC- Calton & Associates, Inc.- Center Street Securities, Inc.- Chalice Capital Partners, LLC- Equifinancial LLC- Gramercy Securities, Inc.- Great Point Capital LLC- Independence Capital Co., Inc.- International Assets Advisory, LLC- KCD Financial, Inc.- Kingswood Capital Partners- Landolt Securities, Inc.- Moloney Securities Co., Inc.- NI Advisors- Oak Tree Securities, Inc.- Park City Capital, Inc.- Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments- Titan Securities- U.S. Sterling Securities, Inc.- Vestech Securities, Inc.- Western International Securities, Inc.- Whitehall-Parker Securities, Inc.- World Equity Group, Inc., and- Zermatt Securities, Inc.Investors who suffered losses in Spring Hills Holdings, LLC, or any other investments due to unsuitable recommendations by their brokerage firm/financial advisor, are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.ContactSteven D. Toskes, Esq.KlaymanToskes, P.A.+1 888-997-9956investigations@klaymantoskes.com

