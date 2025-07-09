Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to Meet Monday, July 14, 202...
In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on Monday, July 14 at 8:00 am.
The meeting will be held at the Dairy Farmers of America office building, located at 5001 Brittonfield Parkway, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
There is also an option to join the meeting virtually. To connect online, visit
meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r54b1cf962d858e227e7562e2ebf1366d.
The meeting will focus on 2025 mid-year updates.
Meeting information will be available on the Dairy Promotion Order page prior to July 14. A recorded audiocast, minutes, and any additional meeting materials will also be available on the Dairy Promotion Order page following the meeting.
For more information, contact [email protected].
