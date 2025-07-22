Transducers Direct's Introduces A Low-Cost, Wireless, Remote, Ultra-Low Pressure Transducer for Water Column Monitoring

Transducers Direct - 25th Anniversary Logo - www.TransducersDirect.com

Innovation team at Transducers Direct engineered an industry first, remote monitoring solution for ultra-low pressure measurements via inches of Water Column.

We have engineered, based on industry demand, a remote monitoring, wireless, ultra-low pressure measurement sensors capable of detecting the slightest pressure variations, for water column management.” — Mark McDaniel, President, Transducers Direct

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transducers Direct , a global manufacturer of pressure transmitters, temperature sensors, and industrial components, has developed an advanced ultra-low pressure wireless remote transducer. This state-of-the-art device, the Transducers Direct CirrusSenseTM TDWLB-WCLC , is designed for long-term and permanent installations for tank level measurement, filter saturation monitoring, and leak detection. This rugged, staunch, lightweight wireless transmitter enables the remote monitoring of extremely low pressure levels without relying on wired connections."At Transducers Direct, we have responded to the industry demand for specialized ultra-low pressure measurement sensors capable of detecting the slightest pressure variations. Our dedicated technology team has engineered the industry's first wireless transmitter for water column management to meet these needs," stated Mark McDaniel, President of Transducers Direct. "This initiative exemplifies our company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."We will maintain an in-stock inventory of the more common configurations for immediate delivery starting today at the introductory price of ONLY $229 , while more precise configurations will be custom-built upon demand. This cost-effective, lightweight, industrial-grade sensor is skillfully engineered for diverse industrial applications including water system management, industrial gas environments, pneumatic systems, medical industries, refrigeration systems, and building automation systems.Features:• Ultra-low pressure ranges from 25 to 100 inches of Water Column• 1% accuracy• Wireless monitoring via Bluetooth connectivity• Excellent communication range• Local monitoring via Bluetooth and the FREE CirrusSenseTM app• Alarm set points• Secure in field programmability• Lightweight, durable, poly fiber composite for permanent installations• Long battery life• Low-cost (starting at ONLY $229)This ultra-low pressure transmitter sets itself apart via integrated Bluetooth connectivity, low-power consumption, and extended battery life. The integrated Bluetooth technology enables local connection to your smart device or seamless remote monitoring through our CirrusSenseTM wireless router by downloading our FREE CirrusSenseTM app available for both iPhone (14+) and Android (8+) platforms. This remote monitoring capability allows the user to set alarms and alerts while efficiently tracking multiple sensors simultaneously without being onsite, saving the user time and money. The Transducers Direct CirrusSenseTM TDWLB-WCLC is available at www.TransducersDirect.com at an introductory price of ONLY $229.###About Transducers Direct: www.TransducersDirect.com Since 1999, Transducers Direct is a premier global manufacturer of high-quality pressure and temperature transducers, sensors, switches, and various industrial components that deliver unparalleled accuracy and reliability. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, we feature pressure and temperature sensor solutions for the end user, MRO, or high-volume OEM applications. With potentially eight million configurations across our product lines, we stock a comprehensive catalog of off-the-shelf products with same-day shipping. Our expert engineering team can customize your sensor to your specific requirements, at low volumes for testing, with the ability to scale. As an industry leader in wireless technology, our innovation team engineered the world's first Bluetooth and FCC certified wireless pressure transducer. Transducers Direct’s commitment to innovation, research, design, complimentary technical support, and superior customer service serves as the foundation of our success, enabling us to deliver efficient, accurate, and reliable sensors on demand. Learn more at TransducersDirect.com. Follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

