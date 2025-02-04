Transducers Direct Launches Next-Generation Wireless Pressure and Temperature Monitoring Solution at the 2025 AHR Show

About

Transducers Direct is a premier global manufacturer, since 1999, of high-quality pressure and temperature transducers, sensors, switches, and various industrial components that deliver unparalleled accuracy and reliability. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, we feature pressure and temperature sensor solutions for the end user, MRO, or high-volume OEM applications. With potentially eight million configurations across our product lines, we stock a comprehensive catalog of off-the-shelf products with same-day shipping. Our expert engineering team can customize your sensor to your specific requirements, at low volumes for testing, with the ability to scale. As an industry leader in wireless technology, our innovation team engineered the world's first Bluetooth and FCC certified wireless pressure transducer. Transducers Direct’s commitment to innovation, research, design, complimentary technical support, and superior customer service serves as the foundation of our success, enabling us to deliver efficient, accurate, and reliable sensors on demand. Learn more at www.TransducersDirect.com.

