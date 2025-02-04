Transducers Direct Launches Next-Generation Wireless Pressure and Temperature Monitoring Solution at the 2025 AHR Show
Following extensive evaluations by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), TDWLB5 has received full approval for its communication standards. The CirrusSenseTM remote refrigerant monitoring system is designed specifically for legacy AC and refrigeration units that lack automation, emphasizing Transducers Direct's commitment to staying at the forefront of current technology. This system allows HVAC/R companies to proactively monitor AC and refrigerant systems with wireless, remote, 24/7 coverage: streamlining the service process, saving technician’s time, and ultimately increasing profits.
"This leading-edge wireless solution simplifies HVAC/R monitoring while providing superior trouble shooting and data logging capabilities," said Mark McDaniel, President of Transducers Direct. "Our innovations, driven by industry need, now allows our HVAC/R partners to remotely monitor their systems 24/7."
Core Industry Service Provider Benefits:
o Increase Efficiencies
o Better Service Capabilities
o Energy Savings
o Lengthen Compressor Life
o Remote Monitoring
o Test and Email Alerts
o Data Logging
o Proactive Maintenance Assistance
o Reduce Spoilage and Loss
o Increase Profits!
The CirrusSenseTM TDWLB5 represents a significant engineering advancement in wireless pressure monitoring technology, featuring extended communication range up to 800 feet. With the addition of our temperature probe cable the transducer can simultaneously measure temperature and pressure. This sensor also features an industry-leading battery life of upwards of four years, ideal for permanent installations. The transmitter can operate on either battery or continuous DC power, providing flexible installation options for various commercial and residential applications. Quick and easy installation and FREE, easy to use, programmable app makes the TDWLB5 a must for legacy and business management systems for air conditioning and refrigeration applications.
Key features of the new CirrusSenseTM TDWLB5 wireless pressure and temperature transducer include:
o Quick and easy installation
o Monitor BOTH pressure and temperature
o Bluetooth 5 long-range wireless technology
o Communication range up to 800 ft
o Stainless steel wetted parts (for maximum compatibility with refrigerants)
o Pressure ranges from Vacuum to 10,000 PSI
o 1% standard accuracy (optional 0.25% ultra-high accuracy)
o Extended battery life (upwards of four years)
o Data logging capability
o FREE, easy to use, mobile app for iOS or Android
· LIVE readings | Immediate alerts
· Remotely view pressure and temperature measurements
· Name, assign, and differentiate sensors
· Set high and low pressure, temperature, and battery alarm points
· Data logging: start, stop, view, and email data
· Attribute database available to write your own App or Bluetooth receiver
o Advanced remote monitoring through our CirrusSenseTM Cellular Gateway (Coming Soon)
Coming soon, the CirrusSenseTM TDWLB-CG Cellular Gateway will enable up to 15 sensor connections through a single cellular connection, streamlining data collection, and eliminating the need for local internet connectivity or firewall configurations. Contained in case that is NEMA 4 rated for outdoor installation. Simply set up with the iOS or Android app and remotely monitor from anywhere 24/7. Accompanying the TDWLB5 and the TDWLB-CG Cellular Gateway; the newly redesigned CirrusSenseTM mobile app (previously Pressure Pro) is launching with gateway compatibility, allowing for remote monitoring on the go.
Meet with one of Transducers Direct’s technicians at the AHR Expo 2025, the premier event for the air conditioning, heating and refrigeration industry, West Building, booth #6071 on February 10 – 12, 2025 at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando , Florida and see the CirrusSenseTM TDWLB5 in action. In addition, Mike Derge, Senior OEM Technical Sales Specialist for Transducers Direct will be hosting a Product Preview Presentation at the AHR Expo on Tuesday, February 11th at 4:15 pm in Theater A, entitled: Remote Refrigerant Monitoring – Receive Email/Text Alerts Before Downtime Occurs.
The CirrusSenseTM TDWLB5 series is in stock now, online, and available for immediate purchase, contact Transducers Direct at www.TransducersDirect.com or call 513.583.9491.
About Transducers Direct: www.TransducersDirect.com
Transducers Direct is a premier global manufacturer of high-quality pressure and temperature transducers, sensors, switches, and various industrial components that deliver unparalleled accuracy and reliability since 1999. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Transducers Direct engineer’s pressure and temperature sensor solutions for the end user, MRO, or high-volume OEM applications. With potentially eight million configurations across all product lines, there is a comprehensive catalog of in stock, off-the-shelf products with same-day shipping. Our expert technical team can customize sensors to your specific requirements, at low volumes for testing, with the ability to scale. As an industry leader in wireless technology, our innovation team engineered the industry’s first Bluetooth and FCC certified wireless pressure transducers. Transducers Direct’s commitment to innovation, research, design, complimentary technical support, and superior customer service are the foundation of success, delivering efficient, accurate, and reliable sensors on demand. Learn more at TransducersDirect.com. Follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
Ed McMasters
Transducers Direct
+1 513-583-9491
