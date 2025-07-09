STARRS Announces Town Hall With Stanley Ridgley

(Flyer Courtesy of STARRS)

The guest speaker is Stanley Ridgley, PhD, a professor, former military intelligence officer and author of a new book.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STARRS officials announce a town hall via Zoom with Stanley Ridgley, July 16 at 10 a.m. (MST).Ridgley, PhD, is a professor, former military intelligence officer and author of the new book : “DEI Exposed: How the Biggest Con of the Century Almost Toppled Higher Education”.His previous book was "Brutal Minds: The Dark World of Left-Wing Brainwashing in Our Universities".Dr. Ridgley is Clinical Full Professor of Strategic Management at Drexel University. He holds a Doctorate and Master’s in International Relations and Security from Duke University and an International MBA from Temple University. He is a Russian language linguist and former Military Intelligence Officer."During the town hall, he will discuss his new book, “DEI Exposed” which puts the spotlight on the big con of diversity, equity, and inclusion, according to the STARRS website. https://starrs.us/town-hall/ Learn more about Stanley and his position on DEI by registering. Click here . This is a free event.An update on STARRS activities will also be included.STARRS’ mission is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars.Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military.For more information, go to https://starrs.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.