Merit Coﬀee Donating 100% of Drink Proceeds to Kerr County Flood Relief This Weekend

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the devastating flooding that struck Kerr County and surrounding areas over the weekend, Merit Coﬀee has announced a statewide fundraising initiative to support disaster relief eﬀorts.On Saturday, July 12th, Merit Coﬀee will donate 100% of proceeds from all hot and iced coﬀee drink sales across its 13 Texas café locations to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund “Our hearts go out to everyone aﬀected by the floods,” said Bill Ellis, CEO of Merit Coﬀee. “This is a moment for us to come together as a community. Through every coﬀee sold, our customers can be part of helping our neighbors rebuild.”The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund is providing direct aid to individuals and families displaced or impacted by the floods. The funds raised will support emergency housing, supplies, and long-term recovery eﬀorts for those in need.Merit Coﬀee invites all Texans to visit any of their café locations and support the relief eﬀorts with every cup purchased. For those unable to visit a café but who still wish to contribute, donations can be made directly to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.Participating Locations:All 13 Merit Coﬀee cafés across Texas (including San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas). Visit www.meritcoﬀee.com/locations to find your nearest café.About Merit CoﬀeeFounded in San Antonio in 2009, Merit Coﬀee has grown from a single café and roastery to a celebrated brand known for its commitment to sourcing and serving top-quality coﬀee. Over the past 16 years, Merit has expanded its presence across the Lone Star State to include 13 cafes spanning San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas: earning a loyal following with expertly crafted coﬀee, welcoming cafes, and a strong community focus. For more information, please visit www.meritcoﬀee.com.

