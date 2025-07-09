Man Wanted In Fatal Wicomico County Shooting Arrested In Maine

July 9, 2025

(SALISBURY, MD) – A Salisbury man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Wicomico County in February was arrested yesterday in Auburn, Maine.

The accused is Jabril Roynell Walters, 31, of Salisbury, Maryland. He was wanted for the fatal shooting of his father, Roy Walters on February 22, 2025, as well as for an incident in July 2024. Walters is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime in connection with the fatal shooting, and five counts of first-degree assault related to the July 2024 incident. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

Through the investigation, Walters was located in Auburn, Maine and was arrested by the Maine Violent Offender Task Force. Investigators believe he fled to Maine after the fatal shooting in February and was using an alias.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on February 22, officers from the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of Parsons Road in Salisbury, Maryland for a welfare check. Upon their arrival, police located the victim, later identified as Roy, lying on the floor unresponsive inside his apartment. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to assume the lead in the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov