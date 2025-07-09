Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,156 in the last 365 days.

Man Wanted In Fatal Wicomico County Shooting Arrested In Maine

Maryland State Police News Release

(SALISBURY, MD) – A Salisbury man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Wicomico County in February was arrested yesterday in Auburn, Maine.

The accused is Jabril Roynell Walters, 31, of Salisbury, Maryland. He was wanted for the fatal shooting of his father, Roy Walters on February 22, 2025, as well as for an incident in July 2024. Walters is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime in connection with the fatal shooting, and five counts of first-degree assault related to the July 2024 incident. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

Through the investigation, Walters was located in Auburn, Maine and was arrested by the Maine Violent Offender Task Force. Investigators believe he fled to Maine after the fatal shooting in February and was using an alias.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on February 22, officers from the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of Parsons Road in Salisbury, Maryland for a welfare check. Upon their arrival, police located the victim, later identified as Roy, lying on the floor unresponsive inside his apartment. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to assume the lead in the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Man Wanted In Fatal Wicomico County Shooting Arrested In Maine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more