Coming Soon: Terrasana to Open Parma’s First Regulated Cannabis Dispensary

Terrasana Cannabis Co. Logo Chad Wise, Owner, Terrasana

New Parma Dispensary to Expand Access for Greater Cleveland Region

PARMA, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terrasana, one of Ohio’s most trusted cannabis retail brands, will soon open a new dispensary in Parma, expanding safe, legal cannabis access for both adult-use consumers and medical patients in Northeast Ohio. Located at the well-known former Jordan’s Family Restaurant site at 11575 Brookpark Road, this will be Terrasana’s sixth location in Ohio and, notably, the only dispensary currently operating within Parma city limits.

The new location is just off I-480, making it easily accessible for area residents and commuters alike. The site offers ample parking, a modern retail layout, and Terrasana’s signature commitment to education, compassionate service, and community engagement.

“We’re proud to deepen our roots in Northeast Ohio with our new Parma location,” said Chad Wise, Owner, Terrasana. “This expansion brings our trusted service model to a new corner of the Cleveland area, and we’re excited to support and serve the local community.”

The dispensary will be managed by Alexus Huntley, a dedicated leader passionate about creating a welcoming experience for customers. As with all Terrasana stores, the Parma dispensary will offer a curated selection of Ohio-grown cannabis products, expert guidance and a supportive environment for both new and experienced consumers.

Once open, Terrasana Parma will serve nearby neighborhoods including Brooklyn, Seven Hills and Independence, offering a much-needed local option for those seeking regulated cannabis products without leaving the city.

“Terrasana is more than a place to buy cannabis,” Huntley added. “We’re here to be part of the community to educate, empower and deliver real value to our customers and neighborhoods.”

Grand Opening celebrations, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony and vendor activations, will be announced in the coming weeks.

For updates on opening day, store hours, and vendor activations, stay informed by visiting TerrasanaCannabisCo.com to join the mailing list, and follow Terrasana on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Terrasana Cannabis Co.

Terrasana Cannabis Co. is an Ohio-based marijuana company serving cannabis consumers and patients with dispensaries across the state, including in Columbus, Cleveland, Fremont, Springfield, Middletown, with a new location opening soon in Parma. With a commitment to education, Terrasana offers exceptional care through clinical expertise combined with natural treatment options. For more information, visit TerrasanaCannabisCo.com. Continue the conversation on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Legal Disclaimer:

