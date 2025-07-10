GenTwo surpasses USD 6 billion mark for Assets under Service, Cements Position as Global Assetization Leader

GenTwo Surpasses Six Billion US Dollars in Assets under Service

Milestone represents a doubling of client assets over the past 22 months.

Today's milestone demonstrates that democratizing financial innovation is both viable and essential for the future of asset creation.” — Patrick Loepfe, Co-Founder and Chairman of GenTwo

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintech pioneer GenTwo announces it has surpassed USD 6 billion in Assets under Service (AuS). This milestone underscores GenTwo's accelerating growth and its leading position in democratizing financial product creation.

Doubling growth trajectory continues as GenTwo reshapes structured product landscape

GenTwo's growth story continues to accelerate, with the company having reached USD 300 million in AuS by the end of December 2019, USD 1 billion by March 2021, USD 2 billion in April 2022, and USD 3 billion in September 2023. The achievements announced today highlight surging demand for GenTwo’s next-generation assetization platform and the company’s growing international presence.

From its hubs in London and Zurich the fintech now serves more than 300 clients in 26 countries, spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. These clients have collectively launched more than 1,600 products via GenTwo's platform, which makes complex securitization as simple and accessible as everyday digital experiences.

Patrick Loepfe, Co-Founder and Chairman of GenTwo, commented: "We have fundamentally transformed the assetization process by democratizing access to structured product issuance. By breaking down traditional barriers and digitizing complex workflows, we've made it possible for a much broader range of financial professionals to create and launch innovative investment solutions. Today's milestone demonstrates that democratizing financial innovation is both viable and essential for the future of asset creation. This means embracing not just the traditional tools we know, but also integrating new technologies like tokenization into the assetization process."

Philippe A. Naegeli, Co-Founder and CEO of GenTwo, added: "Our mission at GenTwo is to give our clients the tools to expand their investment universe in any way they want. Today's announcement reflects not just our growth, but the fundamental shift happening in financial markets. We're democratizing access to structured product creation, enabling asset managers, banks, and financial intermediaries to innovate at unprecedented speed and scale. This milestone validates our vision that the future of finance is about breaking down barriers and empowering innovation."

Platform innovation drives market expansion

GenTwo's success is built on its pioneering Assetization platform, which enables financial professionals to securitize and structure any asset off-balance-sheet, at low cost, and with minimal complexity. The platform's two core offerings, GenTwo Pro and GenTwo Pro AMC Engine, provide scalable solutions for investment product creation and white-labeled AMC platforms, making the creation of financial products as easy as booking a flight.

Last week, GenTwo launched AMC Creator, the first universal configurator that enables financial professionals to find the best setup options to turn any asset or strategy into Actively Managed Certificates (AMCs). Featuring launch partnerships with Swisquote, ISP, and Sygnum Bank, the platform democratizes access to sophisticated product structuring and offers unparalleled flexibility.

Global presence and industry collaboration

GenTwo's recent announcement that it had joined the Swiss Structured Products Association (SSPA) as a new partner member marks an important development as traditional issuers and fintech innovators unite to democratize and expand the structured products market. This collaboration represents GenTwo's commitment to working alongside established players to reshape the future of financial product innovation.

With the structured products market rapidly evolving and opening up, GenTwo remains focused on continuous platform enhancement, further digitization, and client-centric automation. The company continues to rapidly expand its global client base, onboard more financial institutions onto its platform, and grow its ecosystem for investors and innovators.

About GenTwo

GenTwo is a Swiss B2B Fintech revolutionizing financial product creation by enabling financial professionals to design and launch investment solutions with unprecedented ease, speed, and flexibility. At the intersection of finance, technology, and data, GenTwo’s platform—powered by investOS—allows asset managers, banks, and financial intermediaries to securitize and structure any asset off-balance-sheet, at low cost, and with minimal complexity. Its two core offerings, GenTwo Pro and GenTwo Pro AMC Engine, provide scalable solutions for investment product creation and white-labeled AMC platforms, making structured investments as easy as booking a flight or stacking blocks. Its AMC Creator allows clients to create AMCs on any underlying in days instead of months. Since 2018, GenTwo has helped over 300 clients across 26 countries create more than 1,600 products surpassing six billion US dollars in volume. With a growing global presence, including expansion into the UK in 2024 and plans for the US in 2025, GenTwo is reshaping the future of financial product innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.