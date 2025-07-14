CeCe Winans Announces 2025 Christmas Tour with Sisters Angie & Debbie Winans

Christmas with CeCe Winans

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, 17-time GRAMMY® Award-winning gospel icon CeCe Winans is bringing the joy of Christmas to audiences nationwide with the launch of her highly anticipated 2025 Christmas with CeCe Winans tour. Tickets are on sale now for the eight-city run, which will feature special guests Angie Winans and Debbie Winans, CeCe’s sisters and fellow powerhouse vocalists.

This heartwarming holiday experience will celebrate the true meaning of the season through unforgettable music and moments of worship. Fans can expect a mix of CeCe’s most beloved hits and timeless Christmas classics, all delivered with her signature passion and soul-stirring voice.

“I’m truly thankful for the opportunity to bring this Christmas tour to so many cities,” says Winans. “There’s nothing like the joy and peace that this season brings, and being able to share that through music is a blessing. I’m especially excited to be doing this with my sisters; it’s going to be a beautiful time of worship, celebration, and togetherness.”

Known for her remarkable vocals, uplifting messages, and legacy of faith-filled artistry, CeCe Winans continues to inspire generations. This special Christmas tour is not just a concert—it’s an invitation to pause, reflect, and rejoice.

Tour dates and ticket information are available at cecewinans.com. Fans are encouraged to act fast. CeCe’s 2024 Christmas tour sold out in every city. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this powerful night of music, worship, and holiday joy.



About CeCe Winans:

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans has long since cemented her status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Her mantel today holds a staggering 17 GRAMMY Awards, 31 Dove Awards, and 16 Stellar Awards. She's been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame, in addition to being named a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and garnering multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more. She's sold millions of albums in the US, topping the Gospel charts repeatedly while crossing over with smashes like "Count on Me," her stunning duet with Whitney Houston from the multi-platinum 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack, which sold 2 million copies and cracked the Top 10 on the Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary charts. She touched millions more with inspirational performances everywhere from churches around the world to The White House. Her recent albums, Believe For It and More Than This (PureSprings Gospel/Fair Trade Services, LLC) have resonated strongly with fans leading to over 1 billion streams and downloads, multiple award wins, and a tour resurgence garnering over 100 shows across the globe over the last 2 years.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

