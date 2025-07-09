BASF in South Carolina Joins with Make-A-Wish® to Grant a Local Child’s Wish

South Carolina BASF Site Leaders Celebrate Grant's Wish Grant practices riding at his Wish Celebration hosted by BASF sites at Wild Hearts Equine Therapeutic Center

For the second consecutive year, BASF sites in South Carolina joined together with Make-A-Wish® South Carolina to make one child’s wish come true.

BASF sites in South Carolina each do a lot for the community individually, but partnering with Make-A-Wish South Carolina to grant one child’s wish has been a way for all the sites to come together.” — Elba Lizardi, Seneca site director, BASF ECMS

SENECA, SC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team members from BASF’s sites in Mauldin, White Stone (Spartanburg), Seneca, Central (Clemson), and Converse held a Wish Celebration for Grant, age 12, at Wild Hearts Equine Therapeutic Center in Seneca as he and his family prepare to embark on a true family adventure to a dude ranch in Colorado. Grant has bravely battled cancer, and his wish is to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime trip together with his family, creating joyful memories far from hospitals and treatment rooms.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Make-A-Wish® South Carolina and bring joy to a local child’s life,” said Beth Coffman, site manager of BASF Corporation’s site in Seneca. “Our commitment to the community is at the heart of everything we do, and seeing the smiles and happiness this collaboration brings is truly rewarding.”

The trip was funded by a $7,500 charitable contribution made by the BASF sites through Make-A-Wish’s Corporate Wish Sponsorship.

“Every wish we grant is a chance to create hope, strength and joy in the life of a child battling a critical illness,” said Kea Wade, Director of Corporate and Community Engagement for Make-A-Wish South Carolina. “We’re so thankful for BASF and the way their Upstate sites came together to make this wish come true. Their generosity and genuine heart for the community are what make these life-changing moments possible and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

“BASF sites in South Carolina each do a lot for the community individually, but for the past two years, partnering with Make-A-Wish South Carolina to grant one child’s wish has been a way for all the sites to come together,” said Elba Lizardi, site director for BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) in Seneca.

Currently, more than 350 medically qualified children in South Carolina are waiting for their wishes to be granted. Community support and corporate partners like BASF play a critical role in helping transform lives one wish at a time.

BASF’s South Carolina sites employ approximately 750 people and invest nearly $85 million in the state through annual payroll, purchases, investments, taxes and charitable contributions.

The BASF sites in South Carolina produce materials that are vital to the sustainability of our economy and quality of life. Employees are committed to producing safe, clean and reliable products that are essential ingredients in many consumer items used in daily life around the world every day.

For more information about BASF in South Carolina, visit www.basf.us/sc.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 16,000 employees in North America and had sales of $19.7 billion in 2024. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers’ green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €65.3 billion in 2024. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

About BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions

Leveraging its deep expertise as a global leader in catalysis and precious metals, BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) serves customers in many industries including automotive, aerospace, indoor air quality, semiconductors, and hydrogen economy, and provides full loop services with its precious metals trading and recycling offering. With a focus on circular solutions and sustainability, ECMS is committed to helping our customers create a cleaner, more sustainable world. Protecting the elements of life is our purpose and this inspires us to ever-new solutions. ECMS operates globally in 15 countries with over 4,500 employees and 20 production sites.

About Make-A-Wish® South Carolina

Make-A-Wish South Carolina creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since its founding in 1984, the organization has granted more than 4,500 wishes, delivering hope, strength, and joy to wish kids and their families across the state. Each wish is a unique journey that fosters healing and inspires communities to rally together to transform lives. With the support of donors, volunteers, medical professionals, and community partners, Make-A-Wish South Carolina is committed to granting every eligible child’s wish, ensuring they experience the powerful impact of a wish come true. For more information, visit www.wish.org/sc and on social media @MakeAWishSC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.