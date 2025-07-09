Improving the Representation of Methane Dynamics in Global Lake Models

The Science

Current lake CH 4 models either miss key processes or haven’t been tested with observations from diverse environments. Further, no Earth system model (ESM) has yet represented lake CH 4 dynamics. This study therefore improved the Advanced Lake Biogeochemistry Model (ALBM) by including new modeling methods for CH 4 production, oxidation, and transport. The team also created a new dataset of CH 4 emissions from 106 lakes worldwide for model validation. The results indicated that oxic methane production (OMP)—a process not currently included in lake CH₄ models, whereby methane is generated in the surface waters of a lake—plays a significant role in overall CH₄ diffusion. The improved model showed overall strong performance in simulating observed emissions at seasonal and inter-annual timescales and from the lakes on different continents.

The Impact

Lakes are highly sensitive to climate change and can produce over 30% of natural CH 4 emissions, which affect global warming levels and the ozone layer, among others. Despite its importance, lake emissions are one of the most uncertain CH 4 sources in the global CH 4 assessment and have not been represented in any ESMs. By reproducing the observed CH 4 emissions from 106 lakes in diverse environments, the improved ALBM could become the first lake CH 4 model that can be integrated into ESMs to constrain global lake CH 4 emissions and climate-CH 4 feedback. The study also develops several new modeling methods for CH 4 production, oxidation, and transport that can help improve the global applicability of other lake CH 4 models.

Summary

Lakes are important sentinels of climate change and contribute significantly to the emissions of the second most important greenhouse gas—CH 4 . However, no ESM has represented lake CH 4 dynamics. To fill this gap, this study improved the process-based ALBM. This included adding and/or refining the representation of lake bathymetry, OMP, the effect of water level on ebullition, new CH 4 oxidation kinetics, and the coupling of sediment carbon with lake primary production and upstream carbon loadings. Researchers also compiled a global dataset of lake CH 4 emissions for model validation. The improved ALBM reproduces the seasonal and inter-annual variabilities of CH 4 emissions at 10 representative lakes for different lake types and the variations in mean annual CH 4 emissions from 106 lakes across the globe. The results suggest that OMP, a newly discovered process, could play an important role in surface CH 4 diffusion, and its relative importance is higher in less productive and/or deeper lakes. The effect of water level on ebullition is important for CH 4 outgassing in lakes of significant water level fluctuations, such as floodplain lakes. Future research will be conducted to integrate the model into the Energy Exascale Earth System Model (E3SM) to constrain global lake CH 4 emissions and climate-CH 4 feedback.

Contact

L. Ruby Leung, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, ruby.leung@pnnl.gov

Funding

This research was supported by the Office of Science of the Department of Energy as part of the Earth System Modeling program through the Energy Exascale Earth System Model (E3SM) project. The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is operated by Battelle for the Department of Energy.

Related Links

