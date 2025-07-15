15th ANNUAL COCKTAILS FOR JARC SET FOR TUESDAY, AUGUST 19 AT GOOD NIGHT JOHN BOY IN DELRAY BEACH

JARC Florida Cocktails for JARC 2025

Fundraiser Supports JARC’s Community Works Program, Providing Job Training & Employment Opportunities for People with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities

As a sibling of someone with special needs and proud member of The Sibling Society, to host Cocktails for JARC this year is incredibly meaningful to me.” — Jordyn Gechter

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to “Shake Your Groove Thing” for a great cause! JARC Florida , a nonprofit organization based in Boca Raton, which provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities including autism, will host its 15th Annual Cocktails for JARC on Tuesday, Augusts 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. This year’s retro-themed celebration takes place for the first time at Good Night John Boy, the new 1970s-inspired nightclub and restaurant in Downtown Delray Beach.The event is presented by The Sibling Society—a group within JARC that offers support and community for siblings of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Proceeds from the event will support JARC’s Community Works Program, which provides vocational training and employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. State funding for the program was cut by nearly 75% in Florida’s newly released 2025-2026 Fiscal Year budget.“As a sibling of someone with special needs and proud member of The Sibling Society, to host Cocktails for JARC this year is incredibly meaningful to me,” said Jordyn Gechter. “It’s more than a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of inclusion, independence, and the amazing community that JARC has built. I’m proud to support an organization that gives individuals like my sister the chance to live full, empowered lives.”Event Details:Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 6 to 8 p.m.Location: Good Night John Boy, 33 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483Cost: $40 in advance / $45 at the doorIncludes: Two drink tickets and bitesTickets available at: https://jarcfl.org/event/cocktails-for-jarc-2/ Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Vanessa Freer at VanessaF@jarcfl.org.About JARC FLJARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities including autism. The organization’s vision is to remove barriers to independence allowing persons with developmental and intellectual disabilities including autism to reach a person’s potential. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.