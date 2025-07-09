ATTO360 Storage Redefines Storage Management with a Single Smart Platform

ATTO360 Storage Management, Optimization, Monitoring, and Analytics application for ATTO Fibre Channel, SAS, and NVMe host adapters ATTO Technology, Inc.

Delivers Simplified, High-Performance Management for SAS, Fibre Channel & NVMe Storage

AMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATTO Technology , Inc., a global leader in storage and network connectivity solutions, today announced the release of ATTO360 Storage™, a powerful new software platform designed to optimize, monitor, and manage storage infrastructure with unprecedented ease and precision.This innovative solution provides an intuitive, unified interface for configuring and tuning ATTO storage adapters, dramatically reducing the complexity of managing high-performance environments. Purpose-built for professionals working with intensive data workflows, the software brings powerful analytics and automation to storage system management.Key Features of ATTO360 Storage • Exclusive Support for ATTO ProductsATTO360 Storage is fully compatible with ATTO ExpressSASHost Bus Adapters, Celerity™ Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters, and ExpressNVM™ Smart NVMe Switch Adapters.• Streamlined Setup and ConfigurationWith one-click tuning profiles and centralized device control, users can configure systems quickly and accurately—no deep technical expertise required.• Proactive Monitoring and DiagnosticsReal-time analytics, error detection, and performance alerts help prevent issues before they impact uptime or workflow delivery.• Advanced Performance TuningPre-set profiles and automated optimization features adjust dozens of performance parameters optimized for SAS, Fibre Channel, and NVMe systems.• Broad Operating System SupportCompatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, ATTO360 Storage ensures consistent performance across a wide range of platforms.“The simplicity of ATTO360 Storage is transformative,” said Tim Klein, President & CEO, ATTO Technology. “Our customers need peak storage performance without complexity. Now with automated tuning profiles and a unified console, teams can spend less time troubleshooting and more time delivering results.”Product OverviewATTO360 Storage aggregates over 80 tuning parameters across ATTO ExpressSAS, Celerity Fibre Channel, and ExpressNVM adapters—automating performance optimization in mission-critical environments. Its analytics engine provides real-time insight and recommendations, reducing configuration mistakes and downtime.Availability & SupportATTO360 Storage is immediately available for download from ATTO’s website. Technical documentation, including a full tech spec PDF, is provided to ensure seamless integration.

