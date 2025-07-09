FLEOA Offers Condolences, Honors Federal Agencies and Rescue Teams for Heroic Response During Texas Floods

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) extends its deepest condolences to the families and communities affected by the tragic flooding in Texas over the July Fourth holiday. Our hearts are with those who lost loved ones, those still searching for the missing, and all who are facing the painful aftermath of this natural disaster.FLEOA also expresses its deepest gratitude and respect to the federal, state, and local agencies responding to the catastrophic flooding across Central Texas.As devastating flash floods tore through the region, leaving dozens dead and others missing, federal partners including the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA, U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, Texas DPS Troopers, and others have worked tirelessly alongside local responders to conduct rescue operations, deliver aid, and coordinate emergency services.“The severe flooding in Texas is a nightmare for countless families, including the brave first responders and volunteers working around the clock to conduct search, rescue, and recovery operations. Federal officers and agents from across the country have mobilized to assist state and local law enforcement in both life-saving efforts and maintaining the safety and security of the affected communities,” said National President Mathew Silverman.“Unfortunately, in times of disaster, there are those who attempt to exploit the misfortune of others. Let me be clear: federal, state, and local law enforcement will continue to enforce the law and protect our citizens during this time of crisis,” he continued.Silverman also called for prayer and support for those first responders serving on the front lines of the Central Texas flood rescue efforts.“I ask everyone to take a moment to pray for those who have suffered devastating loss, and for the courageous first responders on the front lines. Too often, these heroes are overlooked, assumed to be simply ‘doing their job.’ Many have endured personal loss themselves while also being exposed to unimaginable trauma. The toll on their mental health and overall wellness cannot be overstated,” he added.“Let us not forget their sacrifice and let us stand united in support of every victim and every responder impacted by this disaster,” said Silverman.###FLEOA serves more than 35,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative

