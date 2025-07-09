Sound Payments Unveils Sound POS Seamless Integration with GrubHub, Uber Eats and DoorDash

New! Online Ordering on Sound POS

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Payments, a processor-agnostic POS and payments software provider, today announced the latest suite of enhancements (release 2.4.1) to its Sound POS platform - designed to streamline operations, improve reporting, and most notably, enable direct integration with top delivery services including GrubHub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash.

With this new integration, merchants can now manage online orders directly within their terminal - eliminating the need for additional tablets or complicated workflows. Sound Payments will build the online menu on behalf of the merchant, with the added ability to apply distinct pricing structures to online versus in-store sales to account for profit-sharing costs.

“This is a seamless way for our merchants to add delivery services without changing how orders are processed,” said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. “Our focus remains on creating the most convenient and powerful POS solution in the market.”

The release also includes several significant feature upgrades to the core Sound POS platform:

• GTIN Product Scanning - Add products effortlessly by scanning Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs) in addition to SKU, expanding scanning options.

• Enhanced End-of-Day Reports - View totals for different forms of payments with greater clarity and optionally print sales by category.

• Flexible Global Price Change Options - Increase prices by a dollar amount in addition to existing options for percentages and direct price entry.

• Decimal Support for Weighing Items - Stock entry now supports decimal quantities when registering weighted products, even at the time of product creation.

• Advanced Sales Printing - The Print button on the Sales page now supports advanced routing to specific printers for different order types.

• Improved Birthdate Entry - A new pop-up keyboard simplifies input for faster, more accurate customer proof of age identification.

• Terminal Help Documents - On-device documentation provides quick answers and support directly on the terminal.

• Best Seller Reporting Enhancements - Sort reports by dollar amount or units sold, in ascending or descending order.

• Improved Payment Report Filtering - Select multiple forms of payments when downloading transaction and payment reports.

For more information on these updates and other recent updates to the POS, please visit our enhancements page.

Sound POS continues to support all major payment methods - including magnetic stripe, chip, and contactless options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. The system empowers merchants to manage inventory, pricing, and reporting in real time through the Seamless Commerce portal. Resellers value Sound POS for its ease of use, flexible configuration options, white label availability, and processor-agnostic design - all at a competitive price point.

Additionally, Sound Payment’s founding solution, Quantum Cloud, is chosen by resellers and more than 25,000 merchants nationwide. Quantum Cloud empowers seamless connectivity between any POS system and semi-integrated payment devices through the internet. The innovative architecture of Quantum Cloud eradicates common challenges faced by POS developers, such as IP addressing and firewall issues.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Sound POS is a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for stores to run their business. For more information about Sound POS, Sound Easy Pump, and Quantum Cloud Solutions, visit www.soundpayments.com.

