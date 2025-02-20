Sound Payments Launches Phase 3 – Bulk Pricing for C-stores on Sound POS

We are proud to bring this additional improvement to c-stores and other retail stores that need the flexibility in offering discounts and pricing” — Andrew Russell, CEO Sound Payments

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Payments, a processor-agnostic POS and payments software provider, announced today the release of the third phase of enhancements – bulk pricing reset -- to its C-store enhancements to Sound POS.

Bulk pricing reset is a feature that would allow the merchant to choose whether a product will continue to provide a discount on products beyond the established threshold when it is offered at a bulk discount when at certain quantities (discount/wholesale price for two or more items; or three for one).

“We are proud to bring this additional improvement to c-stores and other retail stores that need the flexibility in offering discounts and pricing,” said Andrew Russell, CEO of Sound Payments. “This year we have focused on numerous enhancements to the POS to help make our resellers more successful in selling to merchants.”

For example, if a merchant offers a wholesale price on purchases of 5 six packs or more and a customer purchases a number equal to or greater than the minimum required, the price would drop to the wholesale price offered. Any additional six packs, in addition to minimum established, would also be entitled to the discounted wholesale price. In another example, the reset for bulk pricing feature can be activated. This setting can be used in the case of a two for one special (50% off) where any additional item beyond the threshold established (2 items) would return to the regular price.

The last C-store improvements included the breakdown/packaging functionality, which gives the merchant the option to set individual (single) and packaged product prices. This can apply to products with the same barcode for individual units and packages such as cases or six-packs. Additionally, Sound Payments released the bottle deposit/modifier feature, which allows the merchant to choose whether the customer should incur an additional bottle charge automatically and/or to automatically include items (modifiers) with a product that updates inventory accordingly.

Sound POS accepts all major payment methods – magnetic stripe, chip and contactless, including ApplePay, GooglePay and SamsungPay. The system allows merchants to remotely manage inventory, pricing and discounts, run reports and view sales trends, all in real-time through our Seamless Commerce portal.

Resellers in the payments industry choose Sound POS for its ease of use, including the ability to transfer devices to a different merchant and/or processing network. Sound POS offers a white label option, a lower price point, a processor agnostic approach, the cloud-based platform and system options such as cash discounting with dual pricing.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Sound POS is a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for stores to run their business. For more information about Sound POS, Sound Easy Pump, and Quantum Cloud Solutions, visit www.soundpayments.com.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.