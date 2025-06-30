Sound Payments and Terminology Announce Strategic Integration with Sound POS

Partnership Expands Sound POS Globally and Brings New Opportunities for Merchants and Resellers

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Payments, a processor-agnostic, multi-lingual POS and payments software provider, and Terminology Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance Android POS hardware, announced today the successful integration of Terminology devices and plans to expand Sound POS globally.

Sound POS software has been successfully deployed to more than 20,000 merchants in the U.S. and will now expand into Canada, Latin America, Europe and the U.K.

Terminology smart terminals and tap-to-pay solutions are certified in the U.S. Canada, U.K. Latin America and Europe. Sound Payments and Terminology’s integrated partnership allows their mutual clients to better optimize distribution, logistics and revenue models while reducing costs.

Terminology CEO Anthony Ribas said, “We are delighted to partner with Sound POS, their exceptional leadership team and widely successful software to continue growing our business across borders and industries while curating lucrative and cost-effective solutions for our clients.”

In addition to streamlining business process efficiencies and lower cost benefits, Terminology and Sound POS are introducing crypto currency, fleet cards and new digital wallet acceptance options at the point of sale. New payment methods such CashApp, Venmo, PayPal, Buy Now, Pay Later and other wallets will better support the Gen X, Gen Y and Gen Z demographics purchasing preferences.

“As we continue to grow the Sound POS ecosystem, we are excited to welcome Terminology’s hardware into our family,” said Andrew Russell, Sound Payments’ CEO. “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our company’s history as we expand Sound POS globally and introduce new payment methods.”

With this integration, merchants benefit from a complete end-to-end solution – pairing Sound POS’s robust feature set with Terminology’s proven hardware engineering. The result is a seamless user experience from countertop to customer.

The companies are initially introducing the C3 Plus and R12. Together, these devices deliver modern aesthetics and enterprise-grade reliability, now fully optimized for Sound POS.

The C3 Plus is a sleek, all-in-one POS terminal with a vivid touchscreen and high-speed performance in a compact footprint—ideal for space-conscious retailers and restaurants. The R12 offers a 12.5″ HD display and full peripheral support, making it a top-tier choice for higher-volume locations that demand durability and advanced functionality.

About Terminology, Inc.

Terminology operates a cross-border tap to pay, kiosk and unique “terminals-as-a-service” business providing fintech’s, banks, acquirers and software providers with lucrative white label hardware and software solutions. Terminology offers tap to pay, biometric, countertop, mobile, restaurant, retail, tap to phone, ticketing, unattended and other peripherals. Terminology specializes in go-to-to-market strategy consulting, EMV certifications, embedded finance, device automation, wireless data, (TMS) integrations and value-add solutions. For more information, please visit www.terminologyinc.com.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Sound POS is a cost-effective, all-in-one POS system that offers greater flexibility and powerful tools for growing businesses in numerous industries. For more information, visit www.soundpayments.com. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Sound Payments was established in 2016 and employs more than 50 professionals who focus on improving lives worldwide and fostering business growth by delivering better technology and software solutions.

