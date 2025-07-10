Old Trapper Announces 2025 Sponsorship Extension with North American Whitetail

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper announced that they are the exclusive beef jerky sponsor of North American Whitetail TV for the new broadcast season beginning this summer. As part of the two-year sponsorship extension that will cover Seasons 22 and 23 of North American Whitetail Television, Old Trapper messaging and signage will be incorporated into the set of every Big Buck Profile segment.

Celebrating its 22nd year in 2025, North American Whitetail TV (NAW TV) is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on outdoor television. Programming is focused entirely on the pursuit of America’s number one big-game species.

Throughout the programming, Old Trapper beef jerky will be used and identified in NAW TV hunt segments, Dr. Deer segments, and Build Your Own Deer Factory segments. Old Trapper signage will be integrated in all Big Buck profile segments and brand apparel will be worn by the program hosts, Haynes Shelton and other program hosts. As part of the fully integrated sponsorship, NAW TV will incorporate Old Trapper promotional efforts into digital and print delivery. Multi-platform extensions include promotion in North American Whitetail magazine and at NorthAmericanWhitetail.com. Placement in select Outdoor Sportsman Group publications is also part of the partnership.

For 2025, Old Trapper will be hosting a special sweepstake opportunity, Fuel for the Hunt: Win a Year’s Worth of Beef Jerky from Old Trapper, that will run through the summer and fall seasons. The sweepstakes will be promoted at the end of each episode and through North American Whitetail print and digital channels. Available to U.S. residents, entry and prize details can be found at https://oldtrapper.com/naw.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with North American Whitetail TV through a new two-year sponsorship covering Seasons 22 and 23,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “This collaboration has been a strong fit for our brand, connecting us with an audience that values the outdoors, tradition, and authenticity—just like we do. We’re excited to continue supporting the show and fueling hunters' adventures with our beef jerky.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper jerky is available in a variety of size formats and in flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.



